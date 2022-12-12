Dinner Sorted: Five easy barbecue meals (that aren't sausages)

Four home cooks reveal the taste of their best burger recipes.

I’ll whisper this at the risk of jinxing it, but it looks like summer might finally be here. With temperatures rising up and down the motu and the wet spell and Metservice predicting an end to the wet spell, it’s time to whip the cover off the barbie and get to some outdoor cooking. But what to make?

As Kiwis we’re almost contractually obligated to love a barbecue, but they can get a bit samey. There is such a thing as too many sausages and chicken skewers (unless you’re my 7-year-old son perhaps).

This week’s recipes are all about different ideas for the barbecue. With store cupboard ingredients and one or two judicious extras, they turn steaks into a spicy burger, sweetcorn into a creamy quesadilla, and pork chops into a Cajun-inspired roast finished on the grill.

Not a sausage in sight.

Supplied Blackened barbecue pork steaks.

Blackened barbecue pork steaks

Get the recipe here

Make your own barbecue spice rub for an easy flavour hit.

MANJA WACHSMUTH/Supplied Grilled corn quesadillas with creamed avocado.

Grilled corn quesadillas with creamed avocado

Get the recipe here

Serve with a large salad, or double the recipe for a more substantial meal.

Todd Eyre/NZ House & Garden Spanish garlic prawns with grilled bread.

Spanish garlic prawns with grilled bread

Get the recipe here

Mopping up the garlicky oil with grilled bread just adds to the pleasure.

MANJA WACHSMUTH Korean barbecue beef sliders.

Korean barbecue beef sliders

Get the recipe here

The gochujang – a spicy red chilli paste – creates some serious punch.

TAMARA WEST Barbecued chicken & sweetcorn with coriander dressing.

Barbecued chicken & sweetcorn with coriander dressing

Get the recipe here

Bring back nostalgic summer memories with barbecued corn.