Cloudy Kitchen's peppermint patty recipe
These peppermint patties are basically the inside of a mint slice biscuit - minus the biscuit.
They are made from a peppermint “dough” and then circles are cut out and they are dunked into melted dark chocolate.
These are a super easy thing to make, you don’t have to turn on the oven, and they are perfect around the holiday season. I store mine in the freezer for whenever I need a little minty treat!
READ MORE:
* Recipe: Chocolate & Hazelnut Sandwich Cookies
* Treats you don't need flour for
* 5 edible Christmas gifts you can make today
Prep time: 1 hour, plus chilling time
Makes: about 30 patties
Peppermint filling
570g icing sugar, sifted
40g butter, at room temperature
3 tsp peppermint essence (if you are using peppermint extract, use less and adjust the milk as needed to form a stiff dough)
40g full fat milk
Chocolate coating
300g dark chocolate (I used 72%), chopped
12g neutral oil such as rice bran or canola oil
Method
-
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or in a large bowl using an electric hand mixer, combine the icing sugar and butter, and mix on medium speed until the butter is well incorporated.
-
Add the peppermint essence and milk, and then mix until the dough comes together - it will be crumbly, but should form a stiff dough that holds together when you squeeze it.
-
Turn the dough out onto a piece of baking paper, and knead together until a dough forms.
-
Top with a second piece of baking paper, and then roll out the dough between the two pieces of paper until it is about 1cm thick.
-
Place the dough, still between the pieces of baking paper, onto a baking tray then place into the freezer for 30 minutes or up to overnight to firm up.
-
Once the dough is firm, remove from the freezer and remove the top piece of baking paper. Using a round cookie cutter (mine was 4.5cm), cut rounds of the dough and place onto a baking paper lined tray. You can press scraps together, re-roll, then chill briefly before cutting out more rounds.
-
Place the cut out rounds on the tray and freeze for 20 minutes more to firm up.
-
To make the chocolate coating, either melt the chocolate and oil together over a pan of simmering water in a heatproof bowl, stirring until well incorporated, or combine the oil and chocolate in a medium bowl and microwave for 30 second intervals, stirring well in between, until melted and smooth.
-
Line a pan with baking paper that you will use to place your dipped peppermint patties on. Have a cloth nearby to wipe your hands and utensils on - this can get a little messy. Only take a few patties out of the freezer to dip at a time - leave the remainder in the freezer so they do not get too soft.
-
Using two forks, dip each pattie into the chocolate mixture, turning over to ensure they are coated, then shaking off any excess. I like to lightly wipe the pattie on the side of the bowl as I am removing it.
-
Place the dipped patties onto the prepared baking tray, then repeat the process with the remaining discs of peppermint dough.
-
Place the dipped patties back in the freezer for 5 minutes or so to set the chocolate. If you would like to add a drizzle, place the remaining chocolate into a piping bag or a resealable bag and snip a small hole in the corner. Drizzle the patties with the leftover chocolate, then freeze until solid.
-
Store in an airtight container in the fridge or freezer for up to a week.
Sunday Magazine