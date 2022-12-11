Cloudy Kitchen's peppermint patty recipe

These peppermint patties are basically the inside of a mint slice biscuit - minus the biscuit.

They are made from a peppermint “dough” and then circles are cut out and they are dunked into melted dark chocolate.

These are a super easy thing to make, you don’t have to turn on the oven, and they are perfect around the holiday season. I store mine in the freezer for whenever I need a little minty treat!

Prep time: 1 hour, plus chilling time

Makes: about 30 patties

Peppermint filling

570g icing sugar, sifted

40g butter, at room temperature

3 tsp peppermint essence (if you are using peppermint extract, use less and adjust the milk as needed to form a stiff dough)

40g full fat milk

Chocolate coating

300g dark chocolate (I used 72%), chopped

12g neutral oil such as rice bran or canola oil

Method