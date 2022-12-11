Cloudy Kitchen's peppermint patty recipe

These peppermint patties are perfect around the holiday season.
These peppermint patties are basically the inside of a mint slice biscuit - minus the biscuit.

They are made from a peppermint “dough” and then circles are cut out and they are dunked into melted dark chocolate.

These are a super easy thing to make, you don’t have to turn on the oven, and they are perfect around the holiday season. I store mine in the freezer for whenever I need a little minty treat!

Prep time: 1 hour, plus chilling time

Makes: about 30 patties

Peppermint filling

570g icing sugar, sifted

40g butter, at room temperature

3 tsp peppermint essence (if you are using peppermint extract, use less and adjust the milk as needed to form a stiff dough)

40g full fat milk

Chocolate coating

300g dark chocolate (I used 72%), chopped

12g neutral oil such as rice bran or canola oil

Method

  1. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or in a large bowl using an electric hand mixer, combine the icing sugar and butter, and mix on medium speed until the butter is well incorporated.

  2. Add the peppermint essence and milk, and then mix until the dough comes together - it will be crumbly, but should form a stiff dough that holds together when you squeeze it.

  3. Turn the dough out onto a piece of baking paper, and knead together until a dough forms.

  4. Top with a second piece of baking paper, and then roll out the dough between the two pieces of paper until it is about 1cm thick.

  5. Place the dough, still between the pieces of baking paper, onto a baking tray then place into the freezer for 30 minutes or up to overnight to firm up.

  6. Once the dough is firm, remove from the freezer and remove the top piece of baking paper. Using a round cookie cutter (mine was 4.5cm), cut rounds of the dough and place onto a baking paper lined tray. You can press scraps together, re-roll, then chill briefly before cutting out more rounds.

  7. Place the cut out rounds on the tray and freeze for 20 minutes more to firm up.

  8. To make the chocolate coating, either melt the chocolate and oil together over a pan of simmering water in a heatproof bowl, stirring until well incorporated, or combine the oil and chocolate in a medium bowl and microwave for 30 second intervals, stirring well in between, until melted and smooth.

  9. Line a pan with baking paper that you will use to place your dipped peppermint patties on. Have a cloth nearby to wipe your hands and utensils on - this can get a little messy. Only take a few patties out of the freezer to dip at a time - leave the remainder in the freezer so they do not get too soft.

  10. Using two forks, dip each pattie into the chocolate mixture, turning over to ensure they are coated, then shaking off any excess. I like to lightly wipe the pattie on the side of the bowl as I am removing it.

  11. Place the dipped patties onto the prepared baking tray, then repeat the process with the remaining discs of peppermint dough.

  12. Place the dipped patties back in the freezer for 5 minutes or so to set the chocolate. If you would like to add a drizzle, place the remaining chocolate into a piping bag or a resealable bag and snip a small hole in the corner. Drizzle the patties with the leftover chocolate, then freeze until solid.

  13. Store in an airtight container in the fridge or freezer for up to a week.

 

