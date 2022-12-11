The Caker's watermelon and labneh stack recipe

First, prepare the watermelon. Remove the skin and cut into 1cm thick rounds. Stack the rounds and then cut off the rounded edges so you’re left with a stack of squares. Cut the stack of squares into quarters. You should end up with 12 squares.

To assemble, on a plate, place a square of watermelon, top it with a dollop or piping of the labneh and then press 4 blackberries into it. Fill in the gaps with a bit more labneh and then scatter over some chopped pistachios. Repeat this process and then finish with a final square of watermelon on top. Top the watermelon with a dollop or piping of labneh, 4 blackberries, some fresh mint ribbons, a few petals, and an extra drizzle of honey if desired. Do this 5 more times until you end up with 6 stackers.