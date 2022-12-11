The Caker's watermelon and labneh stack recipe
I don’t often write non-baked dessert recipes, but I was inspired by the Middle Eastern section at the grocery store and put this concept together, which in my opinion isn’t missing anything from the oven.
Ready in: 30 minutes
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
½ a small watermelon
1 punnet of blackberries
250g / 1 cup labneh
4 tbsp liquid honey plus extra for drizzling on top
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tbsp orange blossom water
70g pistachios, toasted and roughly chopped
10 fresh mint leaves
Handful edible dried petals, optional
Directions:
First, prepare the watermelon. Remove the skin and cut into 1cm thick rounds. Stack the rounds and then cut off the rounded edges so you’re left with a stack of squares. Cut the stack of squares into quarters. You should end up with 12 squares.
Next, combine the labneh, honey, vanilla and orange blossom water in a bowl.
To assemble, on a plate, place a square of watermelon, top it with a dollop or piping of the labneh and then press 4 blackberries into it. Fill in the gaps with a bit more labneh and then scatter over some chopped pistachios. Repeat this process and then finish with a final square of watermelon on top. Top the watermelon with a dollop or piping of labneh, 4 blackberries, some fresh mint ribbons, a few petals, and an extra drizzle of honey if desired. Do this 5 more times until you end up with 6 stackers.
Serve immediately.
