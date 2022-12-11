Sam Mannering's cranachan recipe

Whilst sounding like the name of some nasty Roald Dahl character (Miss Cranachan would’ve been such a good villain), this is one of my favourite desserts.

It is quite peculiar, I cannot conceive of how it came about (some mean Scottish hostess trying to make the cream go further perhaps?) but it really does work, and has the trifecta of appearing simple and refreshing, yet somehow indulgently sophisticated, all at once. As a Christmas Day pud? Perfect.

PREP TIME: 5 MINUTES

COOK TIME: 5 MINUTES

SERVES: 6

Ingredients:

2 tbsp rolled oats

350ml cream

1 tbsp sugar

3 tbsp whisky

About 250g raspberries

Lemon zest

Method: