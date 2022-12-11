Sam Mannering's cranachan recipe
Whilst sounding like the name of some nasty Roald Dahl character (Miss Cranachan would’ve been such a good villain), this is one of my favourite desserts.
It is quite peculiar, I cannot conceive of how it came about (some mean Scottish hostess trying to make the cream go further perhaps?) but it really does work, and has the trifecta of appearing simple and refreshing, yet somehow indulgently sophisticated, all at once. As a Christmas Day pud? Perfect.
PREP TIME: 5 MINUTES
COOK TIME: 5 MINUTES
SERVES: 6
Ingredients:
2 tbsp rolled oats
350ml cream
1 tbsp sugar
3 tbsp whisky
About 250g raspberries
Lemon zest
Method:
-
Gently toast the oats until fragrant and slightly golden brown. Set aside to cool completely.
-
Whisk the cream and sugar to soft peaks, then fold in the whisky. Take care not to overwhip the cream - you want it lovely and soft.
-
Gently fold in most of the cooled oats.
-
Take six stemmed cocktail glasses or wee serving bowls. Start with a layer of cream, followed by a layer of fresh raspberries, cream, then raspberries again. Sprinkle with the remaining oats and the lemon zest.
-
Give them at least 40 minutes in the fridge to chill, or overnight, before serving.
