Christmas mince pie semifreddo recipe

My friend Delaney Mes had the excellent idea of smushing Christmas mince pies into ice cream and calling it a thing. I thought it only polite to take it one step further.

Semifreddo, in the strictest sense of the word, isn’t melted ice cream mixed with bits and refrozen into a loaf tin. But it is pretty damn close. And gosh, this is so delicious, I couldn’t just call it ice cream. A few berries on the side perhaps? A slab of it is just as delicious on its own as it would be with the usual jumble of pav and summer pudding and whatnot. And if you simply must have a hot pudding, if Christmas just isn’t the same without them, try to see a little sense and serve this alongside, wink.

PREP TIME: 15 MINUTES

FREEZE TIME: 2 HOURS

SERVES: 4-6

Ingredients:

1L of good vanilla ice cream (Appleby Farms is good)

About 8-10 Christmas mince tarts, roughly chopped

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Zest and juice of 1 orange

Half a cup of hazelnuts, toasted and roughly chopped

Splash of brandy or whisky

½ cup cream

Method: