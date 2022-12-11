Christmas mince pie semifreddo recipe
My friend Delaney Mes had the excellent idea of smushing Christmas mince pies into ice cream and calling it a thing. I thought it only polite to take it one step further.
Semifreddo, in the strictest sense of the word, isn’t melted ice cream mixed with bits and refrozen into a loaf tin. But it is pretty damn close. And gosh, this is so delicious, I couldn’t just call it ice cream. A few berries on the side perhaps? A slab of it is just as delicious on its own as it would be with the usual jumble of pav and summer pudding and whatnot. And if you simply must have a hot pudding, if Christmas just isn’t the same without them, try to see a little sense and serve this alongside, wink.
PREP TIME: 15 MINUTES
FREEZE TIME: 2 HOURS
SERVES: 4-6
Ingredients:
1L of good vanilla ice cream (Appleby Farms is good)
About 8-10 Christmas mince tarts, roughly chopped
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
Zest and juice of 1 orange
Half a cup of hazelnuts, toasted and roughly chopped
Splash of brandy or whisky
½ cup cream
Method:
-
Line a standard loaf tin with baking paper.
-
Turn the ice cream out into a mixing bowl and let it soften a little.
-
Add the chopped tarts, lemon and orange zest, chopped hazelnuts and the brandy or whisky. Add a little juice from the orange and the lemon to taste - depending on how sweet you like it.
-
Fold everything into the ice cream, including the cream, making sure that everything is incorporated well.
-
Pour the mix into the tin, making sure that the bits of tart are spread out evenly - you don’t want one end to be lacking in bits. Place some cling film over the top, pressing it lightly down so it sticks, then pop it into the freezer to firm right up again - at least two hours will do it.
-
To serve, turn out and carefully cut slices
