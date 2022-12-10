Apricot mustard glazed ham recipe

Last Christmas was the first without my Nana Ngaire who loved a big traditional Christmas lunch.

A glazed ham was often on the menu to enjoy for many days after with the leftover hock used in pea and ham soup. In memory of nana we will continue the family tradition of glazed ham this Christmas.

There are many ways to glaze a ham, the most essential I believe is some tart fruit and mustard to cut through the saltiness of the cured meat. I like to make my own low-sugar apricot conserve as described in the recipe. If using a store-bought jam, preferably choose a lower-sugar version (often called “fruit spread”) for that extra fruit flavour, or if using a standard apricot jam omit the sugar in the glaze.

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour + 30 minutes for the jam

Serves many - about 12 plus leftovers

Apricot conserve

500g ripe apricots

⅓ cup (70g) sugar

Glazed ham

½ cup (125g) apricot conserve or store-bought jam - see note

1 heaped tbsp wholegrain mustard

2 tbsp brown sugar

Half a free-range ham, about 3-4kg

About 20 whole cloves