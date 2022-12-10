Apricot mustard glazed ham recipe
Last Christmas was the first without my Nana Ngaire who loved a big traditional Christmas lunch.
A glazed ham was often on the menu to enjoy for many days after with the leftover hock used in pea and ham soup. In memory of nana we will continue the family tradition of glazed ham this Christmas.
There are many ways to glaze a ham, the most essential I believe is some tart fruit and mustard to cut through the saltiness of the cured meat. I like to make my own low-sugar apricot conserve as described in the recipe. If using a store-bought jam, preferably choose a lower-sugar version (often called “fruit spread”) for that extra fruit flavour, or if using a standard apricot jam omit the sugar in the glaze.
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour + 30 minutes for the jam
Serves many - about 12 plus leftovers
Apricot conserve
500g ripe apricots
⅓ cup (70g) sugar
Glazed ham
½ cup (125g) apricot conserve or store-bought jam - see note
1 heaped tbsp wholegrain mustard
2 tbsp brown sugar
Half a free-range ham, about 3-4kg
About 20 whole cloves
-
To make the apricot conserve, remove the stones from the apricots and roughly chop. Place in a saucepan, add 2 tbsp of water and cover with a lid. Cook over a low heat for 20-25 minutes until the fruit is soft. Turn up the heat, add the sugar and cook while stirring regularly for 5-10 minutes until thick and syrupy. Either mash with a fork or use a stick blender to puree for easier brushing onto the ham. There will be some leftover conserve, store this in a jar in the fridge and use within 3 weeks as a toast spread or with yoghurt and muesli.
-
When ready to cook the glazed ham, preheat the oven to 180C (fan 160C).
-
Combine the apricot conserve/jam, mustard and sugar in a small bowl.
-
Unwrap the ham and place onto a roasting tray. Carefully remove the outer skin layer from the ham. Don’t rush this as you want to keep as much of the fat layer underneath intact, using a butter knife to carefully slide between the skin and the fat is helpful.
-
Score the fat with diagonal lines one way, 3-4 cm apart, then in the other direction to create a diamond pattern on the skin. Press a whole clove into the middle of each diamond. Brush about two thirds of the apricot glaze over the ham.
-
Cook for 30 minutes then brush with the remaining glaze and cook for a further 30 minutes until the glaze is golden and sticky.
-
Transfer the glazed ham to a serving dish. Slice and serve alongside your favourite Christmas table dishes, such as boiled new potatoes with mint, tender green beans (nana’s favourite) and salads. Store leftover sliced ham in the fridge and use within 1 week, or it can be frozen for up to 3 months.
