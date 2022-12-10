Grilled stonefruit and bocconcini salad recipe

Here is something different for the festive table, or save it for a summer salad when the barbecue is on.

Grilling stonefruit adds an extra dimension to this simple salad and matches well with a mild cheese such as bocconcini or mozzarella, or soft ricotta would also be quite wonderful here.

Fresh herb leaves are essential for extra pops of flavour with each bite.

Double the ingredients to serve a crowd.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Serves 4

3 apricots

3 nectarines or peaches

Olive oil for brushing

Large handful salad greens, about 150g

125g bocconcini, drained

Handful fresh herb leaves - basil and mint

Honey mustard dressing

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp wholegrain mustard

1 tsp honey

Pinch of salt

3 tbsp olive oil

First make the dressing by combining the ingredients in a jar and shaking to combine. Heat a barbecue or griddle pan over a high heat. Remove the stones from the fruit and quarter. If the nectarines or peaches aren’t free-stone, that is the flesh doesn’t easily comes away from the stone, then cut “cheeks” of the fruit around the stone. Brush the grill and flesh side of the fruit with olive oil and place onto the hot grill/pan. Cook for 4-5 minutes until lightly charred and fragrant. Remove from the heat. Spread a large serving plate with the salad greens, arrange the grilled fruit over top and dot with halved bocconcini. Scatter over the herb leaves and dress just before serving. This salad is best made fresh and comes together quickly.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor. www.homegrown-kitchen.co.nz