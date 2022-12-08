Recipe: Grilled corn quesadillas with creamed avocado
A quesadilla is like a very tasty, decidedly moreish, grilled cheese sandwich made with tortillas – “queso” means cheese in Spanish.
Serves: 4
Ingredients
2 cobs of corn
8 medium-size flour tortillas
300g cheddar cheese, coarsely grated
1-2 pickled jalapeño, drained, finely chopped
1 red capsicum, grilled, seeds and skin removed, finely diced
Creamed avocado
1⁄2 cup coriander leaves, plus extra to garnish
1 lime, juiced
2 avocados
1⁄2 teaspoon chilli flakes
150g sour cream
Method
Cook corn cobs on a heated and oiled barbecue grill or grill pan until browned and just tender. Cool slightly then remove kernels from cobs.
Lay out 4 tortillas on a flat surface and sprinkle with cheese, leaving a 1cm border around the edge.
Divide corn kernels, jalapeño and grilled capsicum over the cheese.
Place another tortilla on top of each one, pressing it down gently.
Heat a grill pan over a high heat and grill tortillas, carefully turning once, until cooked and golden (about 2 minutes each side).
Place on a lined baking tray and keep warm in the oven until ready to serve.
To make the creamed avocado, place all ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth. Season to taste, adding extra lime juice if necessary.
Serve quesadillas cut into wedges, with creamed avocado on the side for dolloping on top.