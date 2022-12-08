Recipe: Grilled corn quesadillas with creamed avocado

A quesadilla is like a very tasty, decidedly moreish, grilled cheese sandwich made with tortillas – “queso” means cheese in Spanish.

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 cobs of corn

8 medium-size flour tortillas

300g cheddar cheese, coarsely grated

1-2 pickled jalapeño, drained, finely chopped

1 red capsicum, grilled, seeds and skin removed, finely diced

Creamed avocado

1⁄2 cup coriander leaves, plus extra to garnish

1 lime, juiced

2 avocados

1⁄2 teaspoon chilli flakes

150g sour cream

Method

Cook corn cobs on a heated and oiled barbecue grill or grill pan until browned and just tender. Cool slightly then remove kernels from cobs.

Lay out 4 tortillas on a flat surface and sprinkle with cheese, leaving a 1cm border around the edge.

Divide corn kernels, jalapeño and grilled capsicum over the cheese.

Place another tortilla on top of each one, pressing it down gently.

Heat a grill pan over a high heat and grill tortillas, carefully turning once, until cooked and golden (about 2 minutes each side).

Place on a lined baking tray and keep warm in the oven until ready to serve.

To make the creamed avocado, place all ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth. Season to taste, adding extra lime juice if necessary.

Serve quesadillas cut into wedges, with creamed avocado on the side for dolloping on top.