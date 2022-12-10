Weekend Baking Sorted: Three icy treats for the hot weather

Well, not exactly baking this week – because now the weather’s heating up, who wants to turn the oven on?

Instead, try your hand at making some delicious iced treats to cool you down. These homemade versions of Kiwi classics mint choc chip and boysenberry ripple are even better than a bought one, while the iced tea blocks are sophisticated take on the summer favourite.

Manja Wachsmuth Mint chocolate chip ice cream.

Mint chocolate chip ice cream

Real mint makes this ice cream classic truly special.

Nicola Galloway/Stuff Nicola Galloway's iced tea ice blocks.

Iced tea ice blocks

Refreshing and retro, you can mix and match the teas and fruits to suit your tastes.

iSTOCK Boysenberries, boysenberry ice cream

Boysenberry ripple ice cream

Everyone loves a boysenberry ripple. Frozen berries work perfectly fine if you can’t source fresh.