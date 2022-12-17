Brown sugar meringues with berries and cream recipe
Using brown sugar in meringue results in a subtle caramel flavour and soft chewy texture, not dissimilar to pavlova. This is due to the higher moisture content of the brown sugar.
Recipes using only half of the egg, in this case the egg whites, can be wasteful if you don’t have an immediate use for the yolks. In the months prior to Christmas I save egg whites from our weekend hollandaise or mayonnaise production to freeze into containers, noting the quantity. Egg whites freeze well for a few months and won’t affect the quality of the meringue.
Just be sure to bring the egg whites completely to room temperature before use. If you haven’t planned ahead with your frozen egg whites, the yolks can be used to make the above-mentioned sauces, or to prepare custard (another Christmas dessert side), which can also be frozen into ice cream, because it is summer after all.
Brown sugar meringues with vanilla cream & berries
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 1½ hours
Makes: 10 meringues
Ingredients
4 free-range egg whites (about 200g)
½ cup (100g) packed soft brown sugar
½ cup (100g) white sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
Vanilla cream & berries
1 cup (250ml) cream
3 tbsp natural yoghurt
1 tbsp maple syrup
1 tsp vanilla extract
About 800g fresh berries – such as boysenberries, blueberries or blackberries
Method
Preheat the oven to 140C (fan 120C - preferably use non-fan bake when making meringue). Line two baking trays with baking paper.
Place the egg whites into a stand mixer, or use a bowl and handheld beaters. Whisk on a medium speed until soft peaks form then continue to whisk while slowly adding the sugar 1 tbsp at a time until thick and glossy. Check the meringue is ready by rubbing a little between your fingers, it should feel smooth, if you can still feel sugar granules then continue to whisk until it is smooth. Add the vanilla and mix briefly to combine.
Use two large spoons to dollop 10 large mounds onto the prepared trays with 3-4cm space between each. Place in the oven and cook for 1½ hours, switching the trays halfway through. The meringues are ready when they can be easily lifted from the tray and have a soft exterior. Turn off the oven and leave to cool inside the oven for 2 hours. If making these ahead of time transfer to an airtight container at this stage with baking paper between layers.
When ready to serve, make the vanilla cream. Pour the cream into a bowl and whisk until softly whipped. Add the yoghurt, maple syrup and vanilla then whisk until smooth.
Pile the meringues onto a plate and serve with the prepared cream and berries.
