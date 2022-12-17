Brown sugar meringues with berries and cream recipe

Using brown sugar in meringue results in a subtle caramel flavour and soft chewy texture, not dissimilar to pavlova. This is due to the higher moisture content of the brown sugar.

Recipes using only half of the egg, in this case the egg whites, can be wasteful if you don’t have an immediate use for the yolks. In the months prior to Christmas I save egg whites from our weekend hollandaise or mayonnaise production to freeze into containers, noting the quantity. Egg whites freeze well for a few months and won’t affect the quality of the meringue.

Just be sure to bring the egg whites completely to room temperature before use. If you haven’t planned ahead with your frozen egg whites, the yolks can be used to make the above-mentioned sauces, or to prepare custard (another Christmas dessert side), which can also be frozen into ice cream, because it is summer after all.

Brown sugar meringues with vanilla cream & berries

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 1½ hours

Makes: 10 meringues

Ingredients

4 free-range egg whites (about 200g)

½ cup (100g) packed soft brown sugar

½ cup (100g) white sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

Vanilla cream & berries

1 cup (250ml) cream

3 tbsp natural yoghurt

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

About 800g fresh berries – such as boysenberries, blueberries or blackberries

Nicola Galloway Caramel clouds with soft and chewy centres. Delish.

Method