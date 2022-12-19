Dinner Sorted: Five light and easy meals for the week before Christmas

Christall Lowe takes us through some of the recipes from her beautiful new cookbook, Kai.

I always find the week before Christmas a bit strange. The kids are done with school, work is wrapping up for the year, but while there’s a sense of anticipation in the air - nothing has actually happened yet. It’s a week of planning and preparing, but we all want to save ourselves for the major festivities to come.

Plus, this year, it’s muggy as anything out there. Nobody wants to slave over a stove every night.So this week’s recipes are quick, light, and very simple. Full of fresh seasonal veg (and the last of the asparagus - you gotta get as much of that stuff in as you can before it goes) and super easy on prep, these are the kinds of meals that will satisfy without weighing you down so you go into the traditional period of excess consumption with a spring in your step.

Sam Mannering The minutes that it takes for the pasta to cook are more than enough time to prep and cook everything else in this dish.

Quick herby pasta

Get the recipe here

KIERAN SCOTT The noodle salad is a great way to use seasonal produce, so add as many vegetables as you would like.

Asian-style sirloin & noodle salad

Get the recipe here

STEVE BROWN/Supplied Lightly picked carrot, green beans and shallot add freshness to this summery larb.

Thai Chicken larb

Get the recipe here

This meal takes only 35 minutes to get from prep to the table.

STEVE BROWN Leftovers from this frittata make a great next day lunch option.

Artichoke, mushroom & oregano frittata

Get the recipe here

Aaron McLean Lemon fish brings a sweet taste to this vibrant colourful dish.

Roasted lemon fish with capsicums & cherry tomatoes

Get the recipe here

Lemon fish brings a sweet taste to this vibrant colourful dish.