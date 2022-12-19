No KFC coleslaw? No worries - try one of these delicious recipes

KFC has been forced to temporarily halt the sale of its coleslaw tubs due to a supply issue, but that’s no reason to panic.

The fast food chain said their coleslaw would be back in stock in a matter of days, but it’s very simple to make coleslaw at home, not to mention healthier.

Read on for three different takes on a classic slaw, plus a couple of summery salads for an even lighter raw vege side. You may never go back to the fast food version.

Asian-style coleslaw

Steve Brown Asian-style coleslaw

A combination of cabbage, carrot, fennel, celery, snow peas and spring onions with a vinegary dressing, this is a perfect summer coleslaw. Get the recipe here.

Coleslaw with peanuts

Michael Bradley Coleslaw with peanuts.

A coleslaw that is quick to throw together and full of great greens. The coriander, mint and peanut dressing give it zing. Get the recipe here.

Summer crunch salad

Nicola Galloway Summer crunch salad.

Best served chilled straight from the fridge so that it keeps its crunch factor. Get the recipe here.

Raw asparagus slaw

NZ HOUSE & GARDEN/Stuff Raw asparagus slaw.

Raw asparagus is a delicious addition to this slaw, making a refreshing accompaniment to any main dish. Get the recipe here.

Greek green salad

Manja Wachsmuth/Stuff Greek green salad.

This is an unassuming salad to look at but it packs a lot of punch, thanks to the addition of plenty of fresh herbs and raw garlic. Using a good-quality flavoured olive oil can be a nice extra touch. Get the recipe here.