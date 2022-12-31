The ultimate summer lunch menu - with all the recipes

Miso chicken, served here with a cucumber salad, can be the star of any dining table this summer.

Summer lunch, in the sun, surrounded by friends and whānau is one of life’s great joys. But what to make when you want to treat your loved ones – and have an easy time of things?

Regular food contributor Nicola Galloway has collected some of her favourite recipes she has published this year to help make it simple.

An earthy salad, a delicious way to cook a chook and a cooling, fresh treat for afters. Summer perfection.

Roast beetroot and lentil salad

Nicola Galloway/Supplied This beetroot and lentil salad is a perfect addition to the summer table.

Beetroot is super versatile, used for both sweet and savoury recipes. I rarely make a chocolate cake without adding beetroot, as it complements the cocoa well and delivers sweetness too. In this savoury dish, the balsamic dressing for this salad works particularly well with beetroot and lentils, which need a little flavourful encouragement for some. I also make the dressing in a jar, tripling the quantities for drizzling over fresh summer salads.

Get the recipe here.

Barbecue miso chicken

Nicola Galloway/Stuff Miso is an easy way to jazz up a BBQ’d chook.

It is always lovely preparing food outdoors, and the barbecue has played its part in many meals this year already. Chicken cooked on the barbecue is superb, although it does take longer compared to roasting in the oven, so do allow for extra time. But I have also included instructions to roast the chicken in the oven.

Get the recipe here.

Berry and frozen yoghurt ice cream cake

Nicola Galloway/Stuff Berries and frozen yoghurt ‘ice cream’? Delicious.

This is the perfect end to a meal, and great for sharing. The key to this frozen yoghurt cake is using thick creamy yoghurt. Combined with mascarpone the result is a smooth frozen yoghurt ice cream.

Get the recipe here.