The ultimate summer lunch menu - with all the recipes
Summer lunch, in the sun, surrounded by friends and whānau is one of life’s great joys. But what to make when you want to treat your loved ones – and have an easy time of things?
Regular food contributor Nicola Galloway has collected some of her favourite recipes she has published this year to help make it simple.
An earthy salad, a delicious way to cook a chook and a cooling, fresh treat for afters. Summer perfection.
Roast beetroot and lentil salad
Beetroot is super versatile, used for both sweet and savoury recipes. I rarely make a chocolate cake without adding beetroot, as it complements the cocoa well and delivers sweetness too. In this savoury dish, the balsamic dressing for this salad works particularly well with beetroot and lentils, which need a little flavourful encouragement for some. I also make the dressing in a jar, tripling the quantities for drizzling over fresh summer salads.
Barbecue miso chicken
It is always lovely preparing food outdoors, and the barbecue has played its part in many meals this year already. Chicken cooked on the barbecue is superb, although it does take longer compared to roasting in the oven, so do allow for extra time. But I have also included instructions to roast the chicken in the oven.
Berry and frozen yoghurt ice cream cake
This is the perfect end to a meal, and great for sharing. The key to this frozen yoghurt cake is using thick creamy yoghurt. Combined with mascarpone the result is a smooth frozen yoghurt ice cream.