Sesame chicken, ciabatta and custard squares: The 10 most popular recipes of 2022
Kiwis – along with, seemingly, the rest of the planet – fell hard for bread baking during the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, and it seems the habit might have stuck. A simple, five ingredient ciabatta recipe was the fourth most popular published on Stuff this year.
We were also into one-dish dinners, trying out plant-based versions of traditionally meaty meals, and some delicious sweet treats.
Read on to discover Stuff’s top 10 recipes of 2022.
1. Spicy sesame baked chicken & rice
Korean-inspired marinade makes this one-dish dinner a winner.
2. Custard square
It turns out, making this bakery favourite at home is easier than you think.
3. Mushroom stroganoff
This vegetarian take on a beefy classic is no less satisfying, and takes barely any time at all.
4. Easy ciabatta bread
Erin Clarkson shows us how to make an easy version of crusty ciabatta bread, with only five ingredients and no fancy tools or equipment needed.
5. Fudgy brownies
When you nail the perfect chocolate brownie, you don't need anything else. Here's how you can do that.
6. No bake rhubarb cheesecake recipe
Cheesecake is undeniably the best thing ever, especially with a blush tangy rhubarb swirled through.
7. Italian pasta bake with sausage, tomato and stracciatella
Conchiglioni is the fancy-sounding name for this good ol' pasta bake, oozing with soft Italian cheese.
8. Boikos
A bit like the Bulgarian equivalent of a cheese straw, and impossibly moreish.
9. Chicken curry
Simple, fresh, made from scratch in half an hour - yet you barely have to touch it.
10. Bacon and egg pie
This filling meal is so simple you don't even need a mixing bowl.