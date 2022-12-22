Sesame chicken, ciabatta and custard squares: The 10 most popular recipes of 2022

Andrew Blanche of Baked by Blanche is onto a winning recipe with his sourdough bread.

Kiwis – along with, seemingly, the rest of the planet – fell hard for bread baking during the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, and it seems the habit might have stuck. A simple, five ingredient ciabatta recipe was the fourth most popular published on Stuff this year.

We were also into one-dish dinners, trying out plant-based versions of traditionally meaty meals, and some delicious sweet treats.

Read on to discover Stuff’s top 10 recipes of 2022.

1. Spicy sesame baked chicken & rice

Nicola Galloway Spicy Sesame Baked Chicken & Rice.

Korean-inspired marinade makes this one-dish dinner a winner.

2. Custard square

Erin Clarkson Cloudy Kitchen custard square.

It turns out, making this bakery favourite at home is easier than you think.

3. Mushroom stroganoff

Supplied Mushroom stroganoff calls for button mushrooms, which you can get in a can.

This vegetarian take on a beefy classic is no less satisfying, and takes barely any time at all.

4. Easy ciabatta bread

Erin Clarkson Easy ciabatta bread.

Erin Clarkson shows us how to make an easy version of crusty ciabatta bread, with only five ingredients and no fancy tools or equipment needed.

5. Fudgy brownies

Erin Clarkson Chocolate Brownies.

When you nail the perfect chocolate brownie, you don't need anything else. Here's how you can do that.

6. No bake rhubarb cheesecake recipe

Erin Clarkson No bake rhubarb cheesecake.

Cheesecake is undeniably the best thing ever, especially with a blush tangy rhubarb swirled through.

7. Italian pasta bake with sausage, tomato and stracciatella

Sam Mannering Pasta bake with sausage, tomato and stracciatella

Conchiglioni is the fancy-sounding name for this good ol' pasta bake, oozing with soft Italian cheese.

8. Boikos

Sam Mannering Boikos: herby little crisp cheese scones

A bit like the Bulgarian equivalent of a cheese straw, and impossibly moreish.

9. Chicken curry

Aaron McLean Coconut chicken curry with cashews & coriander

Simple, fresh, made from scratch in half an hour - yet you barely have to touch it.

10. Bacon and egg pie

Robert Charles/Stuff Bacon and egg pie.

This filling meal is so simple you don't even need a mixing bowl.