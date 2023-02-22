Five new recipes that make the most of nutrition-packed avocado
This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.
It’s been a blinder of an avocado season, so celebrate one of the healthiest foods out with these delicious recipes.
KOREAN-STYLE MARINATED AVOCADO RICE BOWL
Serves 4
Ingredients
Garlic, red chilli, spring onions, lemon juice, coconut sugar, light soy sauce, sesame oil, avocados, black sesame seeds, cooked jasmine rice, small cucumber.
Method
Put 3 crushed garlic cloves, 1 finely sliced chilli, 4 chopped spring onions, juice of 1 lemon, 1 tbsp coconut sugar, ½ cup soy sauce, ¼ cup cold water and 1 tbsp oil in a bowl; stir to combine. Cut the flesh of 3 avocados into bite-sized chunks; add to the bowl and toss gently. Leave to marinate for 20 minutes. Scatter with sesame seeds and serve over rice with shaved cucumber on the side.
SESAME CRUMBED AVOCADO WEDGES WITH YOGHURT & CHILLI DIPPING SAUCE
Serves 4-6 as a snack
Ingredients
Free-range egg, plain flour, sesame seeds, panko crumbs, large avocados, avocado oil, sriracha, thick natural yoghurt.
Method
Put 1 beaten egg in a shallow bowl, ½ cup flour in another bowl, and cup sesame seeds mixed with cup panko in another bowl. Cut 3 firm, ripe avocados into wedges. Dip the wedges in flour, then egg, then roll in seeds and crumbs to coat. Working in 2-3 batches, shallow panfry wedges in oil for 1-2 minutes on each side until golden brown and crisp. Drain on paper towels. Sprinkle with salt. Serve hot, with sriracha-swirled yoghurt on the side, to dip.
SHAVED AVOCADO TOSTADAS WITH POACHED EGGS & BLACK BEAN SALSA
Serves 4
Ingredients
Spring onions, ground cumin, black beans, red chilli, fresh coriander, small soft tortillas, avocados, free-range eggs, chilli sauce, limes.
Method
Put 4 chopped spring onions, 1 tsp cumin, drained 400g can beans, 1 sliced chilli and 3 tbsp chopped coriander in a bowl. Drizzle with olive oil, season and toss well. Toast tortillas in a hot pan. Shave some avocado with a vegetable peeler; mash remaining flesh. Spread each tortilla with some avocado mash, then top with shaved avocado, a poached egg and black bean salsa. Serve with chilli sauce and lime wedges.
AUTHENTIC GUACAMOLE
Makes about 2 cups
Ingredients
Small red onion, fresh coriander, green chilli, avocados, limes, corn chips.
Method
Put 1 finely chopped onion, ¼ cup chopped coriander and 1 chopped chilli in a large bowl; crush into a rough paste with a fork. Coarsely chop the flesh of 2 avocados and add to the bowl. Add the juice of 2 limes and season well with salt. Mix together without breaking up the avocado too much – you’re after a chunky texture. Serve with corn chips, to dip.
GRILLED AVOCADOS WITH HOT SMOKED SALMON SALAD
Serves 4 as a light meal
Ingredients
Large avocados, lemons, aioli, celery, spring onions, parsley, capers, hot smoked salmon.
Method
Preheat a barbecue or chargrill pan. Cut 2 firm, ripe avocados in half; remove the stones. Brush the cut sides with olive oil and place on the grill, flesh-side down, along with lemon halves. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until scorched. Remove to one side. Combine ¼ cup aioli, 2 finely chopped celery sticks, 2 chopped spring onions, 2 tbsp chopped parsley, 2 tbsp capers and 200g flaked salmon in a bowl. Fill avocado cavities with salmon salad.