Five new recipes that make the most of nutrition-packed avocado

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

It’s been a blinder of an avocado season, so celebrate one of the healthiest foods out with these delicious recipes.

KOREAN-STYLE MARINATED AVOCADO RICE BOWL

Serves 4

Ingredients

Garlic, red chilli, spring onions, lemon juice, coconut sugar, light soy sauce, sesame oil, avocados, black sesame seeds, cooked jasmine rice, small cucumber.

Method

Put 3 crushed garlic cloves, 1 finely sliced chilli, 4 chopped spring onions, juice of 1 lemon, 1 tbsp coconut sugar, ½ cup soy sauce, ¼ cup cold water and 1 tbsp oil in a bowl; stir to combine. Cut the flesh of 3 avocados into bite-sized chunks; add to the bowl and toss gently. Leave to marinate for 20 minutes. Scatter with sesame seeds and serve over rice with shaved cucumber on the side.

Todd Eyre/NZ House & Garden Sesame crumbed avocado wedges with yoghurt & chilli dipping sauce.

SESAME CRUMBED AVOCADO WEDGES WITH YOGHURT & CHILLI DIPPING SAUCE

Serves 4-6 as a snack

Ingredients

Free-range egg, plain flour, sesame seeds, panko crumbs, large avocados, avocado oil, sriracha, thick natural yoghurt.

Method

Put 1 beaten egg in a shallow bowl, ½ cup flour in another bowl, and cup sesame seeds mixed with cup panko in another bowl. Cut 3 firm, ripe avocados into wedges. Dip the wedges in flour, then egg, then roll in seeds and crumbs to coat. Working in 2-3 batches, shallow panfry wedges in oil for 1-2 minutes on each side until golden brown and crisp. Drain on paper towels. Sprinkle with salt. Serve hot, with sriracha-swirled yoghurt on the side, to dip.

Todd Eyre/NZ House & Garden Shaved avocado tostadas with poached eggs & black bean salsa.

SHAVED AVOCADO TOSTADAS WITH POACHED EGGS & BLACK BEAN SALSA

Serves 4

Ingredients

Spring onions, ground cumin, black beans, red chilli, fresh coriander, small soft tortillas, avocados, free-range eggs, chilli sauce, limes.

Method

Put 4 chopped spring onions, 1 tsp cumin, drained 400g can beans, 1 sliced chilli and 3 tbsp chopped coriander in a bowl. Drizzle with olive oil, season and toss well. Toast tortillas in a hot pan. Shave some avocado with a vegetable peeler; mash remaining flesh. Spread each tortilla with some avocado mash, then top with shaved avocado, a poached egg and black bean salsa. Serve with chilli sauce and lime wedges.

Todd Eyre/NZ House & Garden Authentic guacamole.

AUTHENTIC GUACAMOLE

Makes about 2 cups

Ingredients

Small red onion, fresh coriander, green chilli, avocados, limes, corn chips.

Method

Put 1 finely chopped onion, ¼ cup chopped coriander and 1 chopped chilli in a large bowl; crush into a rough paste with a fork. Coarsely chop the flesh of 2 avocados and add to the bowl. Add the juice of 2 limes and season well with salt. Mix together without breaking up the avocado too much – you’re after a chunky texture. Serve with corn chips, to dip.

Todd Eyre/NZ House & Garden Grilled avocados with hot smoked salmon salad.

GRILLED AVOCADOS WITH HOT SMOKED SALMON SALAD

Serves 4 as a light meal

Ingredients

Large avocados, lemons, aioli, celery, spring onions, parsley, capers, hot smoked salmon.

Method

Preheat a barbecue or chargrill pan. Cut 2 firm, ripe avocados in half; remove the stones. Brush the cut sides with olive oil and place on the grill, flesh-side down, along with lemon halves. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until scorched. Remove to one side. Combine ¼ cup aioli, 2 finely chopped celery sticks, 2 chopped spring onions, 2 tbsp chopped parsley, 2 tbsp capers and 200g flaked salmon in a bowl. Fill avocado cavities with salmon salad.