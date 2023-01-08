Cloudy Kitchen's zucchini streusel bread with brown butter recipe
This time of the year, I seem to have zucchini coming out of my ears, and this is a great way to use it up. You make one quantity of brown butter, which gets used in both the zucchini bread and the streusel topping. This super easy recipe will be a crowd pleaser, I promise!
A few notes: You will notice the initial quantity of butter is not the same as the two quantities of brown butter called for in the recipe. This is to account for the moisture lost when you brown butter.
Browning butter cooks off the water and browns the milk solids. This means you end up with a smaller quantity of butter than you started with. You will see that I call for 250g butter to make the brown butter, but the butter in the recipe only adds up to 195g. This is me accounting for the moisture loss. It's not a typo.
Zucchini streusel bread
Prep time: 20 minutes
Bake time: 1 hour
Makes: 1 loaf, serves about 8
Ingredients
Brown butter:
250g butter, cold from the fridge is fine
Streusel topping:
100g raw sugar / turbinado sugar
95g plain flour
40g old-fashioned oats
55g brown butter, melted
Zucchini bread:
140g brown butter, melted
100g brown sugar
100g granulated sugar
2 large eggs (100g not including shell)
½ tsp vanilla
1½ tsp cinnamon
¾ tsp baking soda
½ tsp baking powder
280g plain flour
250g grated zucchini
Directions
BROWN BUTTER
-
Place the butter in a medium saucepan, and put over medium heat. Cook until the butter has melted, and then continue to cook, swirling the pan often, until the butter foams and turns golden brown and nutty - this should take 3-4 minutes.
-
Transfer to a bowl and allow to cool slightly. This is the brown butter to be used throughout the recipe.
STREUSEL TOPPING
-
Combine all ingredients except for the brown butter in a medium bowl.
-
Add the butter and stir with a spatula until it forms a clumpy mixture.
-
Set aside while you prepare the zucchini bread.
ZUCCHINI BREAD
-
Preheat the oven to 180C bake. Grease and line a loaf pan with baking paper, extending the paper over the sides to use a sling.
-
In a large bowl, combine brown butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar, eggs and vanilla. Whisk until well combined and the mixture has thickened slightly.
-
Combine the cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder and flour. Add to the wet ingredients and fold until almost incorporated.
-
Add the grated zucchini and fold to mix. Take care to not over mix - only mix until everything is just combined.
-
Transfer the batter to the prepared pan and smooth with a spatula or the back of a spoon.
-
Sprinkle the streusel evenly over the surface of the batter. It will look quite thick - do not worry.
-
Transfer to the preheated oven and bake for 55-60 minutes, or until a tester inserted into the middle comes out clean.
-
Allow to cool in the pan for 10 minutes before removing and transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
-
Store leftovers lightly wrapped at room temperature.
