Cloudy Kitchen's zucchini streusel bread with brown butter recipe

This super easy recipe is a tasty way to use up excess summer zucchini.

This time of the year, I seem to have zucchini coming out of my ears, and this is a great way to use it up. You make one quantity of brown butter, which gets used in both the zucchini bread and the streusel topping. This super easy recipe will be a crowd pleaser, I promise!

A few notes: You will notice the initial quantity of butter is not the same as the two quantities of brown butter called for in the recipe. This is to account for the moisture lost when you brown butter.

Browning butter cooks off the water and browns the milk solids. This means you end up with a smaller quantity of butter than you started with. You will see that I call for 250g butter to make the brown butter, but the butter in the recipe only adds up to 195g. This is me accounting for the moisture loss. It's not a typo.

Zucchini streusel bread

Prep time: 20 minutes

Bake time: 1 hour

Makes: 1 loaf, serves about 8

Ingredients

Brown butter:

250g butter, cold from the fridge is fine

Streusel topping:

100g raw sugar / turbinado sugar

95g plain flour

40g old-fashioned oats

55g brown butter, melted

Zucchini bread:

140g brown butter, melted

100g brown sugar

100g granulated sugar

2 large eggs (100g not including shell)

½ tsp vanilla

1½ tsp cinnamon

¾ tsp baking soda

½ tsp baking powder

280g plain flour

250g grated zucchini

Directions

BROWN BUTTER

Place the butter in a medium saucepan, and put over medium heat. Cook until the butter has melted, and then continue to cook, swirling the pan often, until the butter foams and turns golden brown and nutty - this should take 3-4 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and allow to cool slightly. This is the brown butter to be used throughout the recipe.

STREUSEL TOPPING

Combine all ingredients except for the brown butter in a medium bowl. Add the butter and stir with a spatula until it forms a clumpy mixture. Set aside while you prepare the zucchini bread.

ZUCCHINI BREAD