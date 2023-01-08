Dark chocolate and sichuan pepper cake with caramelised pineapple recipe

I have developed a strong love for sichuan pepper recently and if you know anything about my recipe creation style you will know that I love incorporating unexpected savoury ingredients into my cakes and desserts.

If you can’t find sichuan pepper oil you can use regular chilli oil, just make sure it’s straight chili and oil because you don’t want garlic in your cake!

Dark chocolate and sichuan pepper cake with caramelised pineapple

Prep time: 30 minutes

Bake time: 40 minutes

Ready in time: 1 hour 40 minutes

Serves: 12

Ingredients:

For the cake:

200g dark chocolate (70% cocoa solids)

200g butter, softened

1 tbsp sichuan pepper oil (or regular chilli oil)

1 tsp vanilla extract

4 free-range eggs

70g dark muscovado sugar

200g ground almonds

For the pineapple:

1 small pineapple, skin removed

175g dark muscovado sugar

100ml water

1 tbsp sichuan pepper oil (or regular chilli oil)

1 vanilla bean

For serving:

1 cup unsweetened Greek yoghurt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 170C. Line a 22cm cake tin with baking paper.

Melt the dark chocolate, butter, oil and vanilla together in a bowl over a double boiler until fully melted. Set aside to cool. In the bowl of an electric mixer, combine the cooled chocolate mixture with the eggs, sugar and ground almonds. Pour into the prepared tin and bake for 35-40 minutes. The cake is ready once springy to the touch and a knife inserted comes out clean. Let the cake sit in its tin for 10 minutes before turning out onto a cooling rack. Meanwhile prepare the pineapple. Take the de-skinned pineapple and cut it lengthwise into quarters avoiding the fibrous core. Cut these 4 sectors into 1cm thick slices, and then into cubes. Next, scatter the sugar in the base of a large fry pan over medium-high heat, shaking the pan occasionally, until the sugar is melted and caramelised - this should take about 5 minutes. Carefully add 100ml water and swirl to combine with the sugar (rather than stirring). Next, add the sichuan / chilli oil and the whole vanilla bean. Add the pineapple pieces to the caramel. Turn them over in the caramel until soft and dark in colour - this should take about 5 minutes. Turn off the heat, remove the vanilla bean and set aside to cool. Remove the seeds from the cooled vanilla bean and stir into the Greek yoghurt. Top the still slightly warm cake, with the warm caramelised pineapple. Serve warm with the vanilla yoghurt.

Refrigerate in an airtight container in a cool, dry place for up to 3 days.