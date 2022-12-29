The best canape, platter and drinks recipes for your New Year's Eve party
Catering your own New Years Eve party can be a daunting task, so let us help you lay out a chic but simple affair to remember.
Read on for the best of Stuff’s recipes for elegant canapes, gorgeous filling platters, and celebratory drinks for ringing in 2023.
Canapés:
Sam Mannering's super-simple canapes
Forget fussy finger food, these wee morsels will satisfy in a single bite.
Smoky mussel and chickpea dip
Look past the unrelenting beige-ness and you'll find that this is an extremely addictive dip.
Prawn cocktail
Elevate that guilty pleasure with a few ingenious ingredients and the biggest tiger prawns you can find.
Smoked chicken, sundried tomato and basil croquettes
These irresistible savouries can be prepared ahead of time so that, close to serving, all you will need to do is fry them.
Platters:
Spiced kumara & hummus salad
This fabulous hummus recipe will make a bit more than you'll need for this dish but leftovers are very handy for a quick snack or as a spread in salady sandwiches.
Pork belly & roast pineapple salad with caramel dressing
To make sure you get good crackling on the pork, dry the skin and let the meat sit in the fridge uncovered for 3-4 hours before cooking.
Middle-eastern mezze platter
These recipes can all be made in advance which makes this an easy option for dinner.
Festive Chargrilled Vegetable Salad recipe
This green, white and red combination makes a fine Christmas salad. The snow peas and beans can be blanched the night before if desired.
Drinks:
Rosé sangria
Sangria is traditionally made with red wine, fruit, orange juice and maybe brandy, and is a very good drink without any alterations.
Punch mixer
For a different and more versatile drink, making up a large amount of a fancy mixer that people can customise themselves is a nice idea.
Limoncello, thyme & champagne cocktails
Thyme adds an intriguing hint of herbal-floral earthiness to this bright and sparkling drink.