The best canape, platter and drinks recipes for your New Year's Eve party

Christchurch's The Last Word bar shows us how to make an Aviation cocktail.

Catering your own New Years Eve party can be a daunting task, so let us help you lay out a chic but simple affair to remember.

Read on for the best of Stuff’s recipes for elegant canapes, gorgeous filling platters, and celebratory drinks for ringing in 2023.

Canapés:

Sam Mannering's super-simple canapes

Sam Mannering/Stuff Little morsels of peach, prosciutto, & goat's cheese

Forget fussy finger food, these wee morsels will satisfy in a single bite.

Smoky mussel and chickpea dip

Lucy Corry/Waikato Times Smoky mussel and chickpea dip

Look past the unrelenting beige-ness and you'll find that this is an extremely addictive dip.

Prawn cocktail

Sam Mannering Prawn cocktail.

Elevate that guilty pleasure with a few ingenious ingredients and the biggest tiger prawns you can find.

Smoked chicken, sundried tomato and basil croquettes

MANJA WACHSMUTH Sundried tomatoes and basil combine with smoked chicken in these crunchy canapes.

These irresistible savouries can be prepared ahead of time so that, close to serving, all you will need to do is fry them.

Platters:

Spiced kumara & hummus salad

Manja Wachsmuth/NZ House & Garden Spiced Kumara & Hummus Salad recipe.

This fabulous hummus recipe will make a bit more than you'll need for this dish but leftovers are very handy for a quick snack or as a spread in salady sandwiches.

Pork belly & roast pineapple salad with caramel dressing

Manja Wachsmuth Pork belly & roast pineapple salad with caramel dressing

To make sure you get good crackling on the pork, dry the skin and let the meat sit in the fridge uncovered for 3-4 hours before cooking.

Middle-eastern mezze platter

STEVE BROWN Middle-eastern mezze platter

These recipes can all be made in advance which makes this an easy option for dinner.

Festive Chargrilled Vegetable Salad recipe

Kieran Scott/NZ House & Garden Festive Chargrilled Vegetable Salad recipe

This green, white and red combination makes a fine Christmas salad. The snow peas and beans can be blanched the night before if desired.

Drinks:

Rosé sangria

Neyya Sangria with red wine, peaches and mint leaves.

Sangria is traditionally made with red wine, fruit, orange juice and maybe brandy, and is a very good drink without any alterations.

Punch mixer

Kateryna Ovcharenko Have a lemon-cucumber syrup on hand and let folks mix their own hard or soft drinks.

For a different and more versatile drink, making up a large amount of a fancy mixer that people can customise themselves is a nice idea.

​Limoncello, thyme & champagne cocktails

Manja Wachsmuth Limoncello, thyme & champagne cocktails

Thyme adds an intriguing hint of herbal-floral earthiness to this bright and sparkling drink.