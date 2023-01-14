Strawberry and peach galette recipe

This recipe adds locally-grown ground hazelnuts to the pastry for extra texture and flavour.

This rustic-style tart is fun to prepare. It can be made all year round with whatever fruit is in season.

In winter, try apples or pears with a handful of frozen berries. I have added my favourite locally-grown ground hazelnuts to the pastry for extra texture and flavour, ground almonds can also be used or extra flour.

Strawberry and peach galette

Prep time: 30 minutes + 30 minute pastry resting

Cook time: 30-35 minutes

Serves: 6

Directions

11/2 cups (225g) plain flour

1/2 cup (60g) ground hazelnuts or almonds (or equivalent weight extra flour)

2 tbsp sugar plus extra for sprinkling

Pinch of salt

150g cold butter, cut into 1cm cubes

Zest of half a lemon

1 small free-range egg

2 tbsp fine polenta

3-4 firm (300g) peaches or nectarines, cut into wedges

250g (about 1 cup) strawberries, halved or thickly sliced if large

Milk for brushing

Method

The pastry can be made by hand or in a food processor. In a bowl or food processor combine the flour, ground nuts, sugar and salt. Add the butter and rub with your fingers or pulse the machine until a breadcrumb-like texture is achieved. Add the lemon zest and egg and mix with a fork or briefly pulse the machine until the pastry comes together. Tip onto the bench, knead lightly until smooth, then shape into a flat disc. Wrap or place into a covered container and chill for 30 minutes. Heat oven to 190C (fan 170C). Place a pizza stone or baking tray on the middle shelf of the oven to preheat. Remove the pastry from the fridge and on a lightly floured bench roll out into a circle, about 30cm wide and 4mm thick. Transfer the pastry to a sheet of baking paper. Sprinkle the middle of the circle with fine polenta, leaving a 5cm border - this will soak up the fruit juices as the tart cooks. Arrange the peach wedges evenly over the polenta circle then scatter with the strawberries. Fold up and pleat the edges of the pastry, gently pressing them together. Brush the pastry edge with milk and sprinkle with extra sugar. Carefully slide the galette onto the hot pizza stone or baking tray. Bake for 30-35 minutes until the pastry is golden and the fruit tender. Serve warm with yoghurt or cream.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.

www.homegrown-kitchen.co.nz