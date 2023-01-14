Weekend Baking Sorted: Cookies, tarts and cake that just taste like summer

With the days longer and – finally – warmer and sunnier, embrace the season with these delicious treats that just taste like summer.

Nectarine & raspberry frangipane tarts

AARON MCLEAN Make the most of summer's stonefruit and berries with these pretty tarts.

Coconut and pineapple cake

MANJA WACHSMUTH Coconut and pineapple cake.

This beautiful cake works as well for morning tea as it does for a special occasion.

Berry thumbprint cookies

ALLISON PIRRIE-MAWER Thumbprint cookies with roasted strawberries.

Juicy roasted strawberries and crisp, buttery cookies are a match made in heaven.