Weekend Baking Sorted: Cookies, tarts and cake that just taste like summer
With the days longer and – finally – warmer and sunnier, embrace the season with these delicious treats that just taste like summer.
Nectarine & raspberry frangipane tarts
Make the most of summer's stonefruit and berries with these pretty tarts.
Coconut and pineapple cake
This beautiful cake works as well for morning tea as it does for a special occasion.
Berry thumbprint cookies
Juicy roasted strawberries and crisp, buttery cookies are a match made in heaven.