Dinner Sorted: Five ways to jazz up fridge and pantry staples
With grocery prices remaining excruciatingly high, we’re all relying on low-cost fridge and pantry staples these days. But while things like pasta, rice, tinned pulses and minced beef are relatively cheap and filling, they can get a bit boring.
In this week’s recipes, I hope you’ll find some fun new uses for these surprisingly versatile bases. Whether it’s turning your chickpeas into a gorgeous vegan curry, spicing up your rice into a dish on its own or whipping up a simple Chinese sauce for your mince, the addition of some other store cupboard ingredients and fresh seasonal veg will give your family a new admiration for the basics.
Corn & black bean fritters with green salsa & feta
These fritters with green salsa and feta are really good for a light entree, but also make a great dinner.
Nadia Lim's authentic lamb koftas
Try this simple, family-friendly recipe from Nadia Lim to get dinnertime sorted.
Fettuccine with olives, anchovies, artichokes & zucchini
This is a nutritious, flavourful and most importantly a simple dish ideal for a busy weekday meal.
Chickpea tikka masala
Vegan take on the British-Indian staple of chicken tikka masala uses coconut milk instead of cream.
Dan Dan noodles with beef
Versatile mince is a family favourite.