Dinner Sorted: Five ways to jazz up fridge and pantry staples

With grocery prices remaining excruciatingly high, we’re all relying on low-cost fridge and pantry staples these days. But while things like pasta, rice, tinned pulses and minced beef are relatively cheap and filling, they can get a bit boring.

In this week’s recipes, I hope you’ll find some fun new uses for these surprisingly versatile bases. Whether it’s turning your chickpeas into a gorgeous vegan curry, spicing up your rice into a dish on its own or whipping up a simple Chinese sauce for your mince, the addition of some other store cupboard ingredients and fresh seasonal veg will give your family a new admiration for the basics.

If you like Dinner Sorted, use the link below to sign up for the Dinner Sorted newsletter, for bonus recipes and a handy shopping list delivered to your inbox every Saturday morning.

AARON MCLEAN Corn & black bean fritters with green salsa & feta.

Corn & black bean fritters with green salsa & feta

Get the recipe here

These fritters with green salsa and feta are really good for a light entree, but also make a great dinner.

My Food Bag Lamb Koftas with Pilaf and Sumac Yoghurt Dressing.

Nadia Lim's authentic lamb koftas

Get the recipe here

Try this simple, family-friendly recipe from Nadia Lim to get dinnertime sorted.

AARON MCLEAN Fettuccine with olives, anchovies, artichokes & zucchini.

Fettuccine with olives, anchovies, artichokes & zucchini

Get the recipe here

This is a nutritious, flavourful and most importantly a simple dish ideal for a busy weekday meal.

GORAN KOSANOVIC Chickpea Tikka Masala.

Chickpea tikka masala

Get the recipe here

Vegan take on the British-Indian staple of chicken tikka masala uses coconut milk instead of cream.

AARON MCLEAN Flavour and aroma abound in this quick and easy noodle dish.

Dan Dan noodles with beef

Get the recipe here

Versatile mince is a family favourite.