Weekend Baking Sorted: Three delicious brownie recipes

s

My absolute all-time favourite treat to not only bake but eat is a brownie. But as with our staple ingredients above, there’s more to the brownie than just a (very delicious, admittedly) fudgy cake.

This weekend you can master an ultimate classic brownie recipe from Cloudy Kitchen, then go on to try some unusual takes to this baking tin classic.

If you enjoy Weekend Baking, click below to sign up for the Dinner Sorted newsletter, bringing our Dinner Sorted and Weekend Baking recipe collections direct to your inbox every Saturday morning, along with a handy shopping list.

Cloudy Kitchen's perfect fudgy brownies

Erin Clarkson Chocolate Brownies

Get the recipe here

When you nail the perfect chocolate brownie, you don't need anything else. Here's how you can do that.

Blackberry and bay brownie

Nicola Galloway A blackberry brownie that makes the most of the summer fruit.

Get the recipe here

After the recent rain, the late summer berries are plump and ready to eat. Here's how to make the best of them.

Philippa Cameron's station brownie

Lottie Hedley This brownie is chewy and sweet, with a hint of caramel.

Get the recipe here

This brownie is chewy and sweet, with a hint of caramel.