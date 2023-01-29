Sesame and cumin kale chips recipe
There’s still a bit of generational bemusement around kale. When I was growing up, it was what the cows ate. I’m pleased that we’ve found better uses for it.
I much prefer it cooked, especially like this. Kept in an airtight container, it is a moreish and healthy wee snack.
Cumin is an excellent introduction spice for kids, being earthy and sweet. The same goes for sumac, but use or omit according to your tastes.
You might want to sprinkle over a little dried chilli or tōgarashi, that wonderful Japanese chilli powder, for a bit of kick. To me, these taste a little like popcorn. Try that as a selling point, if the green is off putting to the more discerning younger eaters out there.
SESAME AND CUMIN KALE CHIPS
PREP TIME: 5 MINUTES
COOK TIME: 15 MINUTES
INGREDIENTS
200g kale
1 tsp Sesame oil
2 tsp grapeseed or vegetable oil
1 tsp sesame seeds
1 tsp cumin seeds
Large pinch of flaky sea salt, to taste
DIRECTIONS
-
Preheat the oven to 180C on bake function and line a baking tray with baking paper.
-
Pull the leaves off the stems, making sure they remain reasonably intact, and pat them dry of any moisture.
-
Pop the leaves into a mixing bowl and drizzle with both oils (adding more if you need to, just enough to coat the leaves), and toss so that all the leaves are covered on both sides.
-
Spread out on the tray and sprinkle over the sesame seeds, cumin seeds and sea salt. Pop into the oven to bake for about 10-15 minutes - keep an eye on it - until the kale is lovely and crisp and crunchy. Don’t let them discolour too much, but you want them completely dried out, otherwise they won’t keep very well.
-
Once out of the oven, allow them to cool down before adding more salt if necessary. These will keep for a few days in an airtight container.
Sunday Magazine