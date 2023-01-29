Sesame and cumin kale chips recipe

There’s still a bit of generational bemusement around kale. When I was growing up, it was what the cows ate. I’m pleased that we’ve found better uses for it.

I much prefer it cooked, especially like this. Kept in an airtight container, it is a moreish and healthy wee snack.

Cumin is an excellent introduction spice for kids, being earthy and sweet. The same goes for sumac, but use or omit according to your tastes.

You might want to sprinkle over a little dried chilli or tōgarashi, that wonderful Japanese chilli powder, for a bit of kick. To me, these taste a little like popcorn. Try that as a selling point, if the green is off putting to the more discerning younger eaters out there.

SESAME AND CUMIN KALE CHIPS

PREP TIME: 5 MINUTES

COOK TIME: 15 MINUTES

INGREDIENTS

200g kale

1 tsp Sesame oil

2 tsp grapeseed or vegetable oil

1 tsp sesame seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

Large pinch of flaky sea salt, to taste

DIRECTIONS