The Caker's tahini cookies with strawberry glaze recipe

The Caker’s tahini and strawberry glazed cookies are a fabulous idea for the school (or work) lunchbox.

I have been baking with tahini a lot lately because I just love the creamy texture and depth of flavour that it lends. These cookies are the perfect balance of crunchy and chewy and work so well with a bright strawberry glaze drizzled on top.

Tahini cookies with strawberry glaze

Prep time: 10 minutes

Bake time: 10 minutes

Ready in: 50 minutes

Makes: 16 cookies

INGREDIENTS

For the cookies:

100g butter, softened

150g light muscovado, coconut or soft brown sugar

1 free-range egg

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

125g plain all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

Pinch fine sea salt

125g (1⁄2 cup) tahini

1 tsp flaky sea salt, for sprinkling

For the topping:

110g icing sugar

2 tbsp milk

2 tsp freeze-dried strawberry powder

METHOD

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C and line 2 baking trays with baking paper.

2. In the bowl of a stand mixer cream the butter and sugar until pale and fluffy.

3. Add the egg and add vanilla and mix until well combined.

4. Next, gradually add the flour, baking soda and salt, and mix until just combined. Add the tahini and beat again until the dough comes together.

5. Using an ice cream scoop or tablespoon, scoop mounds of the cookie dough onto the lined trays, leaving about 5cm between them to spread.

6. Sprinkle the flaky sea salt over each cookie, then bake for 8–12 minutes, until the edges are golden.

7. Leave the cookies to cool and firm up on the trays, then transfer them to a cooling rack.

8. Meanwhile, make the glaze by combining all the ingredients. It should be runny enough to slowly drizzle over the cookies.

9. While still laid out on the cooling racks, use a fork to drizzle the glaze over the cookies.

10. Place the cookies in the fridge to allow the glaze to set. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.