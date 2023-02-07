Recipe: Spiced lamb fillets with freekeh and spring herb salad

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

Common to cuisines of the Levant, freekeh is young durum wheat that has been fire-roasted. It has a nutty, earthy and slightly smoky flavour – a great base for a salad or added to soups and stews.

READ MORE:

* Sesame and cumin kale chips recipe

* Cloudy Kitchen's cheesy tomato pesto monkey bread recipe

* Simple peach and mint sorbet recipe



Spiced lamb fillets

Salad

2 bunches asparagus or green beans

200g freekeh, rinsed under cold water ½ cup each basil, mint and flat-leaf parsley, leaves picked from stems

200g podded broad beans, blanched and peeled

1 cup podded peas (fresh or frozen), blanched 4 spring onions, sliced

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

Spiced lamb fillets

4 x 170g lamb loin fillets, at room temperature 2 tablespoons ras el hanout (a Moroccan spice blend)

Thick natural Greek-style yoghurt, to serve

Salad: Preheat a grill pan or barbecue to high. Place the asparagus or beans into a bowl. Drizzle with oil, season with salt and pepper and toss well to coat. Grill for 1-2 minutes, turning to lightly char on all sides. Remove to a plate to cool.

Bring a large pot of water to the boil, stir in the freekeh, turn down the heat to simmer for 20 minutes, or until just tender to the bite.

Drain well, place in a large bowl and set aside to cool then add the herbs, broad beans, peas and spring onions. Season with salt and pepper, dress with oil and lemon zest and juice, and toss well to combine. Arrange on a platter and top with grilled asparagus or beans.

Lamb: Preheat a grill pan or barbecue to high. Put the lamb into a large bowl, drizzle with oil, dust with ras el hanout, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat evenly on all sides.

Cook the lamb for 3–4 minutes on each side for medium-rare, or to your liking. Set aside to rest for 5 minutes before slicing and serving with the salad. Serve with yoghurt, to spoon over.

Serves 6