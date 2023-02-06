Dinner Sorted: Five easy, adaptable, low-fuss dinners for stressful times

Wellbeing adviser and counsellor Frances Young says people wanting to eat nutritiously should invest time in planning and cooking meals.

It’s been a pretty miserable week for many of us in Aotearoa. Whether or not you were immediately impacted by Auckland’s catastrophic flooding (and if you are reading this no longer having a kitchen to cook in, my heart goes out to you), many of us have been dealing with some pretty rotten summer weather.

And even if you managed to avoid that, we now know that one of the long-term effects of the flooding will be even more stress on our already stressed food system: less supply, higher prices.

Which makes meal planning bloody hard, honestly. I think we’re all in need of a bit of comfort food, but it needs to be as hassle-free as possible. We still want to eat healthy, but we can’t rely on being able to find, or afford, the produce we need.

This week’s recipes are nourishing without being too heavy, low on admin (they won’t create too many dishes) and easily adapted to suit whatever you have in the fridge, freezer or pantry. They’ll feed your family, and your soul, but not your stress levels, which is what we all need right now.

MANJA WACHSMUTH Barley, pea, mint and spinach risotto.

Barley, pea, mint and spinach risotto

Fibre-rich barley lends a more toothsome bite to risotto than traditional arborio rice, creating a hearty, comforting dish.

JULIE LE CLERC Baked chicken curry.

Baked chicken curry

Try this modern, baked version for an easy midweek meal.

My Food Bag Quick and easy pork and vegetable noodle stir-fry.

Quick and easy pork and vegetable noodle stir-fry

Make this recipe your own by mixing up the protein, noodles and veg.

Nicola Galloway Comforting red lentil dahl.

Comforting red lentil dahl

Not too complex, with spices you will likely already have.

My Food Bag Beef nachos.

Friday night nachos

Beans and Mexican spiced beef mince topped with chilli, sour cream, sweet chilli sauce and spring onion: the perfect combo for a Friday night at home.