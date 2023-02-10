Cost of Living: Valentine's Day food inspiration on a budget

Valentine’s Day comes under fire for being a “Hallmark holiday”, created only to encourage you to fork out more and more of your hard-earned cash.

But you can have a romantic evening without breaking the bank. This Tuesday – or any time you like, for that matter – show your partner you appreciate them with a special home-cooked meal.

Read on for some of Stuff’s best recipes for a loved-up night in.

Nibbles

Sam Mannering's steak tartare recipe

Sam Mannering “Like many venerable dishes, it is more adaptable than it seems. Make it your own.”

Get the recipe here

A dish that's impossibly glamorous, and bloody delicious.

Date & Blue Cheese Spread recipe

Manja Wachsmuth/NZ House & Garden Date & Blue Cheese Spread.

Get the recipe here

A great addition to a cheese board, or a starter by itself.

Mains

Spaghetti pangrattato

MANJA WACHSMUTH/NZ House & Garden Pangrattato is basically Italian for breadcrumbs â crunchy, flavoured breadcrumbs that add deliciousness and texture to this simple pasta meal.

Get the recipe here

Flavoured breadcrumbs that add deliciousness and texture to this simple yet chic pasta meal.

Light prawn and herb risotto

Sam Mannering Light prawn and herb risotto

Get the recipe here

Use frozen prawns to glam up a basic risotto.

Thai-style steamed mussels with lemongrass & coconut milk

MANJA WACHSMUTH/Supplied Thai-style steamed mussels with lemongrass and coconut milk.

Get the recipe here

Creamy coconut milk is infused with coriander, chilli and lemongrass for a fragrant hit.

Ricotta & spring herb ravioli

Nicola Galloway Ricotta Gnocchi and Ravioli

Get the recipe here

Wow your partner by making your own pasta dough – you don’t even need a machine.

Braised duck with peas & lemon

KIERAN SCOTT Sweet and tangy flavours combine with rich duck in this luxurious dish.

Get the recipe here

Sweet and tangy flavours combine with rich duck in this luxurious dish.

Desserts

Yoghurt panna cotta with roasted strawberries recipe

Nicola Galloway Topped with roasted strawberries makes this dessert one to remember.

Get the recipe here

Topped with roasted strawberries, this wonderful summer dessert is one to remember.

The Caker's French chocolate puddings recipe

Emma Bassill These rich and silky puds make the perfect after-dinner treat.

Get the recipe here

A decadent treat inspired by Jordan Rondel's childhood memory in France.

To finish

Espresso martini

MANJA WACHSMUTH Legend has it that Kate Moss asked for a drink that would "wake me up and then f... me up". And so the espresso martini was invented.

Get the recipe here

Invented for Kate Moss, so legend goes, this cocktail is the perfect post dinner pick-me-up – so your romantic evening can continue.