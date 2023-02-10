Cost of Living: Valentine's Day food inspiration on a budget
Valentine’s Day comes under fire for being a “Hallmark holiday”, created only to encourage you to fork out more and more of your hard-earned cash.
But you can have a romantic evening without breaking the bank. This Tuesday – or any time you like, for that matter – show your partner you appreciate them with a special home-cooked meal.
Read on for some of Stuff’s best recipes for a loved-up night in.
READ MORE:
* Valentine's Day fragrances to gift, or keep for yourself
* Cost of Living: Valentine's Day is on a Tuesday, here are the best thrifty deals
* Harry Says: Three TikTok-hyped beauty products I'd love to try, and three I already love
Nibbles
Sam Mannering's steak tartare recipe
A dish that's impossibly glamorous, and bloody delicious.
Date & Blue Cheese Spread recipe
A great addition to a cheese board, or a starter by itself.
Mains
Spaghetti pangrattato
Flavoured breadcrumbs that add deliciousness and texture to this simple yet chic pasta meal.
Light prawn and herb risotto
Use frozen prawns to glam up a basic risotto.
Thai-style steamed mussels with lemongrass & coconut milk
Creamy coconut milk is infused with coriander, chilli and lemongrass for a fragrant hit.
Ricotta & spring herb ravioli
Wow your partner by making your own pasta dough – you don’t even need a machine.
Braised duck with peas & lemon
Sweet and tangy flavours combine with rich duck in this luxurious dish.
Desserts
Yoghurt panna cotta with roasted strawberries recipe
Topped with roasted strawberries, this wonderful summer dessert is one to remember.
The Caker's French chocolate puddings recipe
A decadent treat inspired by Jordan Rondel's childhood memory in France.
To finish
Espresso martini
Invented for Kate Moss, so legend goes, this cocktail is the perfect post dinner pick-me-up – so your romantic evening can continue.