Dinner Sorted: Five of the easiest meals you can make

Wellbeing adviser and counsellor Frances Young says people wanting to eat nutritiously should invest time in planning and cooking meals.

Holidays are over, work and extra-curricular activities in full swing. Time is crunched, costs are high, and to top it all off we’ve been hit by yet another disastrous weather event.

That calls for absolute simplicity, which is why this week I bring you five of the easiest meals you can possibly make. Whether a spicy curry, veg-filled substantial salad or comforting serve of homemade baked beans, these recipes are low on prep and high on simplicity - and flavour.

With relatively short lists of ingredients heavy on store cupboards or those easy to substitute (you can use tinned beetroot in the roast veg salad, for example, or any vegetable you like with the fish, or swap chorizo for bacon), these are the kind of recipes you always want to have at your fingertips for when life gets really busy.

kathrine Lynch Thai green chicken curry

Thai green chicken curry

A fragrant winter warmer.

Nicola Galloway Delicious one pot pasta.

One pot pasta

This is one of those speedy pantry meals that takes little effort and, with one pot, the cleanup is easy.

Melanie Jenkins/House and Garden Butter beans and chorizo.

Baked butter beans and chorizo

What you’re looking at here, basically, is baked beans – home-cooked baked beans, elevated with feta and chorizo.

Stuff Pan-fried fish with kūmara rounds and hollandaise sauce.

Pan-fried fish with kūmara rounds and hollandaise sauce

This recipe is super speedy, light and healthy with a delicious touch - creamy hollandaise sauce.

Nicola Galloway Jewelled quinoa (or couscous) salad.

Warm farro and roasted vegetable salad with feta and almonds

Substitute pearl barley or Israeli couscous if farro is hard to find.