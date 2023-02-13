Dinner Sorted: Five of the easiest meals you can make
Holidays are over, work and extra-curricular activities in full swing. Time is crunched, costs are high, and to top it all off we’ve been hit by yet another disastrous weather event.
That calls for absolute simplicity, which is why this week I bring you five of the easiest meals you can possibly make. Whether a spicy curry, veg-filled substantial salad or comforting serve of homemade baked beans, these recipes are low on prep and high on simplicity - and flavour.
With relatively short lists of ingredients heavy on store cupboards or those easy to substitute (you can use tinned beetroot in the roast veg salad, for example, or any vegetable you like with the fish, or swap chorizo for bacon), these are the kind of recipes you always want to have at your fingertips for when life gets really busy.
Thai green chicken curry
A fragrant winter warmer.
One pot pasta
This is one of those speedy pantry meals that takes little effort and, with one pot, the cleanup is easy.
Baked butter beans and chorizo
What you’re looking at here, basically, is baked beans – home-cooked baked beans, elevated with feta and chorizo.
Pan-fried fish with kūmara rounds and hollandaise sauce
This recipe is super speedy, light and healthy with a delicious touch - creamy hollandaise sauce.
Warm farro and roasted vegetable salad with feta and almonds
Substitute pearl barley or Israeli couscous if farro is hard to find.