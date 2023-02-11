Weekend Baking Sorted: Three delicious lunch box fillers made with pantry staples

Maria and David Hancock have sent some of their gingernuts to Ukraine with Relief Aid.

I love baking for many reasons. The sheer process of it is a joy for me, plus I like knowing exactly what goes into the treats my family eats.

Home baking is often cheaper than shop bought, too, though that can easily not be the case when you start baking with unusual speciality ingredients.

But baking doesn’t have to include rosewater or dried blueberries to be scrumptious. This weekend, whip up some delicious sweet snacks made with ingredients you likely already have in your pantry – and if you’ve never baked with Milo before, prepare for your mind to be blown.

Muesli and walnut slice

MANJA WACHSUTH/Stuff Muesli & Walnut Slice

Fill your tins with this moreish treat.

Chocolate Coconut Slice

MANJA WACHSMUTH No one will be able to resist this nostalgic slice.

Milo muffins

Not many children would refuse a Milo muffin for morning or afternoon tea.