Chocolate rough and oat cookies recipe

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.

With schools back these last weeks it has been time to get my bake on for simple and energy sustaining additions for the lunchboxes. Navigating what to put into lunchboxes can be arduous at the best of times, while also taking into account any dietary requirements for the school or childcare.

My focus for sweet additions is lower in sugar, and where possible including ingredients that will provide sustained energy such as seeds, wholegrains, and nuts and eggs, if allowed. In the recipes below I have included options and variations for common foods that may need to be limited such as nuts, eggs and dairy.

One bowl cookies are my favourite kind of cookies. And if you melt the butter directly in the mixing bowl (for microwave) or mix them in a large saucepan, these are a one bowl/pan affair.

Although the cookies are relatively low in sugar they are by no means missing out with great texture from the oats and coconut, and surprises of dark chocolate pieces throughout.

The chocolate is optional, if using it choose a good quality dark chocolate and chop it quite small so it spreads through the dough evenly.

Chocolate rough and oat cookies

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 12-15 minutes

Makes about: 14 cookies

Ingredients

50g butter or dairy-free spread

¼ cup (40g) packed brown sugar

1 free-range egg*

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ cup (50g) rolled oats

½ cup (40g) desiccated coconut

½ cup (75g) standard flour (can use spelt or gluten-free flour)

3 tbsp cocoa powder

½ tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

40g quality dark chocolate, finely chopped (optional)

*The egg can be replaced with either 1 tbsp chia seeds or ground flaxseeds mixed with 2 tbsp water, or 3 tbsp aquafaba (the liquid drained from a can of chickpeas).

Method