Fig and sunflower snack bar recipe
Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.
My children like snack balls for a quick snack. I am conscious that the store-bought ones can be quite high in sugar - yes, it is fruit sugar but this still adds up, so I like to make my own with more seeds (or nuts) than dried fruit.
I have used sunflower seeds in these bars to keep them nut free, if nuts are not a concern then cashews, almonds or brazil nuts could be used, or a combo of nuts and seeds.
To save time I like to make them into bars (or squares) instead of rolling into balls. As I make many of our snacks and condiments from scratch I am always looking for ways to cut corners on time, and maybe make something else while I am at it.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Makes: about 16 bars or squares
Ingredients
⅓ cup (50g) dried figs or apricots, chopped
⅓ cup (50g) chopped dates or raisins
1 cup (150g) sunflower seeds or nuts (see recipe note)
1 cup (80g) desiccated coconut
1 tsp vanilla extract
Zest of ½ a lemon
1 tbsp soft butter, dairy-free spread or coconut oil
Pinch of salt
Optional additions:
1 tbsp chia seeds, LSA or ground flaxseeds
1-2 tbsp cocoa powder
2 tbsp sesame seeds
Method
Put the chopped dried fruit into a sieve. Hold the sieve over the sink and pour over about 2 cups of boiling water to soften the dried fruit. Set over a bowl to drain.
Place the seeds and/or nuts and coconut into a food processor and blend until finely ground. Add the drained dried fruit, vanilla, lemon zest, butter or oil and salt. Blend for about 1 minute until the mixture holds together when pressed between your fingers.
Tip the mixture into a baking paper lined loaf tin (or small slice tin) and press evenly into the base, smoothing the surface. Chill for 1-2 hours to firm up then remove from the tin and cut into 16 snack bars or squares. Store in a container in the fridge and consume within 1 week.
