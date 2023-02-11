Fig and sunflower snack bar recipe

To save time, make them into bars (or squares) instead of rolling into balls.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.

My children like snack balls for a quick snack. I am conscious that the store-bought ones can be quite high in sugar - yes, it is fruit sugar but this still adds up, so I like to make my own with more seeds (or nuts) than dried fruit.

I have used sunflower seeds in these bars to keep them nut free, if nuts are not a concern then cashews, almonds or brazil nuts could be used, or a combo of nuts and seeds.

To save time I like to make them into bars (or squares) instead of rolling into balls. As I make many of our snacks and condiments from scratch I am always looking for ways to cut corners on time, and maybe make something else while I am at it.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Makes: about 16 bars or squares

Ingredients

⅓ cup (50g) dried figs or apricots, chopped

⅓ cup (50g) chopped dates or raisins

1 cup (150g) sunflower seeds or nuts (see recipe note)

1 cup (80g) desiccated coconut

1 tsp vanilla extract

Zest of ½ a lemon

1 tbsp soft butter, dairy-free spread or coconut oil

Pinch of salt

Optional additions:

1 tbsp chia seeds, LSA or ground flaxseeds

1-2 tbsp cocoa powder

2 tbsp sesame seeds

Method