Summer pasta salad with tomato dressing recipe

Pasta salad has been making a comeback in recent years. I recall preparing it for a salad bar at one of my first chef jobs some 20 years ago. Sundried tomatoes, black olives and feta were the key ingredients. I have focused on similar additions in this salad including fresh tomatoes - being the season after all.

The simple and flavoursome dressing uses a whole grated tomato combined with olive oil and lemon juice to perfectly complement the other ingredients.

Feel free to spruce up the salad with other additions such as sundried tomatoes instead of cherry tomatoes, grilled zucchini slices, swap the feta for grilled halloumi cubes, or add some toasted seeds for extra crunch.

READ MORE:

* Watermelon salad

* Recipes: Harvest ratatouille with basil oil and grilled polenta

* Recipe: Roasted eggplant, tomato & feta salad



Pasta salad with tomato dressing

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 8 minutes (15 minutes for gluten-free pasta)

Serves: 6-8 as a side

Ingredients

200g (about 1½ cups) penne or fusilli (spiral) pasta (can use gluten-free)

1 tsp salt + extra for seasoning

3 tbsp olive oil

1 medium tomato, about 150g

¼ red onion, thinly sliced

Squeeze of lemon, to taste

Cracked pepper

½ red capsicum, thinly sliced

About 200g cherry tomatoes, halved or quartered

150g feta, crumbled

½ cup pitted olives - kalamata or green, halved

Handful basil leaves, roughly chopped

Method