Broccoli and bean salad with sultanas and almonds recipe

In some iterations of this salad the broccoli is used raw but I like to very lightly cook it using the simple method I share in the recipe. This livens up the broccoli (especially if it has been knocking around in the fridge for some days) and brings out the sweetness.

If you like broccoli a little more cooked then steam until tender to your liking, just don’t overcook it! Beans are a seasonal addition to this salad simply because I have lots of them in the garden at the moment, feel free to use more broccoli or peas if making this at other times of the year.

As a nod to the original broccoli salad you could also add some grilled and chopped bacon. Personally, I don’t think it needs it but I am including the suggestion in case you want to go there.

Broccoli and bean salad with sultanas and almonds

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 3 minutes

Serves: 4-6 as a side

Ingredients

3 tbsp sultanas (can also use raisins or cranberries)

1 tbsp white wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar

1 good-sized broccoli head, about 400g

Handful green beans (about 250g), cut into 2-3cm lengths

3 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tbsp natural yoghurt (can use dairy-free yoghurt)

¼ red onion, finely diced (optional)

Salt and pepper

3 tbsp sliced almonds, toasted

Directions

Place the sultanas into a small bowl and add the vinegar. Set aside for the sultanas to soften while preparing the broccoli. Holding the stalk of the broccoli cut off the florets at 1-2cm intervals until you get to the stalk. This will seem like quite an abrupt way to cut the broccoli but it will result in smaller bite-sized broccoli florets. Peel any tough skin from the stalk and then cut into 1 cm cubes. Place the broccoli into a heatproof bowl along with the prepared green beans. Pour over about 2 cups of boiling water to cover the vegetables. Leave for 2-3 minutes until the vegetables are a vibrant green then drain in a sieve. Tip the vegetables back into the bowl and cover with cold water for 1 minute. Refresh one more time in the cold water then leave to drain in the sieve. I like to lightly “cook” the broccoli and beans in this way as it won’t overcook them while taking off the raw edge. In a salad bowl combine the mayonnaise, yoghurt and red onion. Check seasoning, adding salt and pepper to taste. Add the well-drained and cooled broccoli and beans to the bowl along with the softened sultanas and sliced almonds. Fold together to combine and serve. This salad can also be prepared ahead of time and chilled until ready to serve.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.

www.homegrown-kitchen.co.nz