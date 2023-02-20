Dinner Sorted: Eat for a week with what's already in your pantry, fridge and freezer
We tend to place a lot of emphasis on the freshness of the food we eat, and that’s no bad thing - processing foods for longevity can strip some of their nutritional value, and often aren’t as great in flavour or texture.
But it’s also worth keeping a smartly stocked kitchen, and having a few recipes up your sleeve that you can cook out of it. That’s useful in emergency situations like we’ve recently had in Aotearoa, but also to save on grocery bills, and for times when your plans just go haywire and you need to cook something, quick, with what you’ve already got.
This week’s recipes are all based on things that we tend to have around already. You might not be able to make every one of them without buying a few things, but I reckon most of us would be able to get at least a couple of them on the table in the next hour, if we had to.
Let’s not forget, as well, that these dishes are all very tasty. You might even decide to cook them when you’re not in a state of emergency.
Moroccan chickpea stew
A hearty store-cupboard meal.
Quick south Indian-style fish curry
This dish is a perfect comfort food dish.
Mexican mince on rice
Add mixed frozen veggies to make sure you get your 5-plus a day.
Chicken and leek pie
Made with frozen pastry, this is much faster and simpler than you’d expect.
Pea and spinach risotto
You can add just about anything – or nothing – to the basic risotto.