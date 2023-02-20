Dinner Sorted: Eat for a week with what's already in your pantry, fridge and freezer

We tend to place a lot of emphasis on the freshness of the food we eat, and that’s no bad thing - processing foods for longevity can strip some of their nutritional value, and often aren’t as great in flavour or texture.

But it’s also worth keeping a smartly stocked kitchen, and having a few recipes up your sleeve that you can cook out of it. That’s useful in emergency situations like we’ve recently had in Aotearoa, but also to save on grocery bills, and for times when your plans just go haywire and you need to cook something, quick, with what you’ve already got.

This week’s recipes are all based on things that we tend to have around already. You might not be able to make every one of them without buying a few things, but I reckon most of us would be able to get at least a couple of them on the table in the next hour, if we had to.

Let’s not forget, as well, that these dishes are all very tasty. You might even decide to cook them when you’re not in a state of emergency.

If you like Dinner Sorted, use the link below to sign up for the Dinner Sorted newsletter, for bonus recipes and a handy shopping list delivered to your inbox every Saturday morning.

- Cafe Royale's Moroccan chickpea stew.

Moroccan chickpea stew

Get the recipe here

A hearty store-cupboard meal.

AARON MCLEAN This dish is a perfect comfort food dish.

Quick south Indian-style fish curry

Get the recipe here

This dish is a perfect comfort food dish.

kathrine Lynch Kathrine Lynch Mexican mince and rice

Mexican mince on rice

Get the recipe here

Add mixed frozen veggies to make sure you get your 5-plus a day.

My Food bag Chicken and leek pie.

Chicken and leek pie

Get the recipe here

Made with frozen pastry, this is much faster and simpler than you’d expect.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Pea and spinach risotto.

Pea and spinach risotto

Get the recipe here

You can add just about anything – or nothing – to the basic risotto.