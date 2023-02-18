Weekend Baking Sorted: Sweet treats without a trip to the supermarket

SuperGrans coordinator Lana McMillan and cooking tutor Waltraud Hoffmann say there are little things younger generations can do to save money.

For a disastrously high number of Kiwis, a trip to the supermarket is an impossibility right now. Others among us are desperately trying to cut down on grocery bills.

Whatever the reason it’s useful to be able to whip up a sweet treat even when the cupboards are relatively bare, which is where these recipes come in. None of them include quick-to-spoil dairy products (that includes eggs, currently almost as hard to come by as the teeth of the hen they come from) and all are based on foods many of us will already have rattling around, be that your baking staples or things more commonly associated with savoury cooking.

Master one or two of these and you’ll be able to serve up a sweet treat even when it’s a long time between supermarket shops.

Carrot cake with coconut frosting

Todd Eyre/NZ House & Garden Vegan Carrot Cake with Coconut Frosting.

Get the recipe here

Perfect tea time snack using the humble carrot.

Apricot and oat bliss balls

Kathrine Lynch/Stuff Apricot and Oat Bliss Balls

Get the recipe here

Just three ingredients for a health lunchbox filler.

Olive oil chocolate chip cookies

Erin Clarkson Cookies

Get the recipe here

Cloudy Kitchen's dairy-free cookie recipe is a household addiction.