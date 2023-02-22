Recipe: Apricot Oat Bliss Balls

Apricot Oat Bliss Balls

Serves 14

Ingredients

1c Rolled Oats

3/4c Desiccated Coconut

1c Dried Apricots

Method

Add the rolled oats to a food processor and blitz until they resemble fine breadcrumbs, add to a bowl with ½ cup of desiccated coconut.

Dice the dried apricots and add to a small saucepan with 1/4c of water. Bring to the boil, then turn off the heat and let sit for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and allow to cool. Add to a food processor and blitz until smooth.

Add the blitzed apricots to the bowl and combine with the oats and coconut, roll into tablespoon sized balls.

Place the remaining 1/4c of desiccated coconut in a small bowl, roll the balls in the coconut.

Store in an airtight container in the fridge.