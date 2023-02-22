Recipe: Apricot Oat Bliss Balls
Apricot Oat Bliss Balls
Serves 14
READ MORE:
* Weekend Baking Sorted: Sweet treats without a trip to the supermarket
* Recipe: Hot cross bun pull-apart bread
* Recipes: Chewy oat flour chocolate chunk cookies with oat milk
Ingredients
1c Rolled Oats
3/4c Desiccated Coconut
1c Dried Apricots
Method
Add the rolled oats to a food processor and blitz until they resemble fine breadcrumbs, add to a bowl with ½ cup of desiccated coconut.
Dice the dried apricots and add to a small saucepan with 1/4c of water. Bring to the boil, then turn off the heat and let sit for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and allow to cool. Add to a food processor and blitz until smooth.
Add the blitzed apricots to the bowl and combine with the oats and coconut, roll into tablespoon sized balls.
Place the remaining 1/4c of desiccated coconut in a small bowl, roll the balls in the coconut.
Store in an airtight container in the fridge.