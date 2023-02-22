Recipe: Guacamole

Serve with corn chips, vegetable sticks or pita bread chips.

Guacamole

Makes 500 grams

Ingredients

3 Ripe Avocados

1/4 Onion

1 Tomato

2 Garlic Cloves

1/4c Fresh Coriander Leaves

½ Lime – Juice

Salt/Pepper

Method

Remove the flesh of the avocados and add to a large bowl, mash with a fork.

Finely dice the onion and tomato, add to the bowl.

Crush the garlic cloves, add to the bowl.

Roughly chop the coriander leaves, add to the bowl.

Mash the ingredients together, add the lime juice, season with salt and pepper.

Store in an airtight container in the fridge.

