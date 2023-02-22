Recipe: Guacamole
Guacamole
Makes 500 grams
READ MORE:
* Recipe: Prawn Tostadas with Guacamole
* Recipe: The Ultimate Chilli Con Carne
* Recipe: Mexican on the side
Ingredients
3 Ripe Avocados
1/4 Onion
1 Tomato
2 Garlic Cloves
1/4c Fresh Coriander Leaves
½ Lime – Juice
Salt/Pepper
Method
Remove the flesh of the avocados and add to a large bowl, mash with a fork.
Finely dice the onion and tomato, add to the bowl.
Crush the garlic cloves, add to the bowl.
Roughly chop the coriander leaves, add to the bowl.
Mash the ingredients together, add the lime juice, season with salt and pepper.
Store in an airtight container in the fridge.
Serve with corn chips, vegetable sticks or pita bread chips.