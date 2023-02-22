Recipe: Weetbix Bliss Balls

Weetbix Bliss Balls

Makes 14 balls

Ingredients

1c Dates

4 Weetbix

2tbsp Cocoa

3/4c Desiccated Coconut

Method

Add the dates to a small saucepan with 3/4c of water. Bring to the boil, then turn off the heat and let sit for 5 minutes. Mash until smooth.

Crush the weetbix and add to a large bowl with the cocoa powder and 1/2c of desiccated coconut.

Add the dates to the bowl and mix well using your hands. Roll the mixture into tablespoon sized balls. If the mixture is too wet, add in an extra crushed weetbix.

Place the remaining 1/4c of desiccated coconut in a small bowl, roll the balls in the coconut.

Store in an air tight container in the fridge.