Recipe: Roast chicken with Sicilian olives, oregano and white wine

Placing the carved chicken back into the roasting dish to soak up the cooking juices makes for extra tender and juicy meat.

Serve with steamed greens or a salad.

READ MORE:

* Roast chicken: 7 ways to jazz it up

* Recipe: Walnut-crusted chicken with spice roasted beetroot, carrot & kale

* Recipe: Sam Mannering's whole Sicilian-style fish

* What is the best Sunday roast?



Serves: 5 or 6

Ingredients:

500g new potatoes, sliced

1.5kg whole chicken

100g butter, softened

1 lemon, cut into slices

5 sprigs fresh oregano

7 shallots, trimmed and skins removed

1 clove garlic, cut horizontally

250ml good-quality chicken stock

1 tablespoon caster sugar

125ml white wine

200g Sicilian olives

Method:

Preheat the oven to 190C. Use the potato slices to line the bottom of a roasting dish big enough to fit the chicken. Place the chicken in the centre of the dish and rub 50g of the softened butter over the skin.

Stuff the bird with half of the lemon slices and oregano sprigs. Tie the legs together with cooking twine.

Arrange the shallots, garlic and remaining lemon slices and oregano sprigs around the chicken.

In a small bowl, mix together chicken stock and caster sugar. Pour the mixture over the potatoes along with white wine.

Place knobs of remaining butter over the vegetables and season with salt and pepper.

Cook for one hour then add the olives and cook for a further 15 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through.

Remove the chicken from the dish and set aside to rest. Return the dish to the oven and cook without the chicken for a further 10 minutes.

Carve the chicken and return to the roasting dish to soak up the pan juices before serving.