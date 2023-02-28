Recipe: Roast chicken with Asian slaw

Match Asian flavours with succulent chicken and the results are invariably tasty.

Whenever I make roast chicken, I marinate the whole chicken for at least 24 hours so that all the good flavours go into the chicken. For this slaw you can also add Chinese cabbage (hakusai), roasted peanuts or cashew nuts if desired.

READ MORE:

* This week's dinner sorted: Five easy Asian-inspired meals

* Recipes: roast chilli chicken, red slaw and nutty apple crumble

* Recipes: Thai basil chicken, roast chicken with Asian slaw, chicken nibbles with Korean spicy sauce

* Denise Irvine's go-to meal for fuss-free gatherings



Serves: 3 or 4

Ingredients

Roast chicken:

3 spring onions

5 slices (about 1 thumb) ginger

1.5kg whole chicken

1 tablespoon white sesame seeds for garnish (optional)

Marinade:

6 tablespoons hoisin sauce

3 tablespoons shaoxing wine*

2 tablespoons soy sauce

3 cloves garlic, sliced

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

3⁄4 teaspoon ground star anise

3⁄4 teaspoon ground white pepper

1⁄2 -1 fresh red chilli, chopped

Asian slaw:

2 handfuls (130g) purple cabbage, shredded

2 handfuls (130g) green cabbage, shredded

2 carrots (130g), shredded

Half handful fresh coriander, chopped

50g dry bean vermicelli, soaked in hot water for 5 minutes, rinsed under cold water and drained

10g fried shallots (from Asian food stores), for garnish

Dressing:

3 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 1⁄2 teaspoons sesame oil

* Shaoxing wine, also called Chinese cooking wine or rice wine, is available from supermarkets and Asian food stores.

Method:

Put spring onion and sliced ginger in the chicken cavity and tie the legs together with kitchen string. Place chicken in a large, zip-lock bag.

Combine all the marinade ingredients in a bowl and pour into the bag. Coat chicken with marinade then place in the fridge for at least 8 hours (I prefer at least 24 hours.) Turn the chicken over halfway through the marinating time.

Heat oven to 180C. Remove chicken from marinade and place in a lined roasting tray. Roast for 90 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.

Put leftover marinade in a small pot and bring to the boil. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes over medium high heat until slightly thickened. You can serve this on the side or drizzle it over the chicken just before you serve.

Asian slaw: Toss all the slaw ingredients together in a bowl (apart from the shallots) and dress with the combined dressing ingredients. Garnish with fried shallots and serve with the chicken.