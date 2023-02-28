Recipe: Porcini, pork and fennel stuffed chickens

You could use this stuffing for a turkey, but we think a line-up of three not-very-French hens is just as festive and impressive.

Save the roasting juices and leftover porcini soaking liquid for gravy.

Makes enough stuffing for three size 16 chickens or one medium turkey.

Serves: 10 to 12

Ingredients:

Stuffing:

15g dried porcini mushrooms

1 cup boiling water

500g pure pork sausages, casings removed

50g butter

2 medium onions, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 fennel bulbs, finely chopped, including

2 tablespoons of chopped fronds

2 tablespoons chopped fresh herbs (e.g. parsley, rosemary, sage, thyme)

2 teaspoons fennel seeds, lightly toasted and crushed

350g stale sourdough bread, hard crusts removed, roughly chopped into small cubes

1 egg, lightly beaten

Chickens:

3 x size 16 chickens, patted dry inside and out

1⁄23 cup olive oil

1 lemon, juiced

Method:

Stuffing: Cover porcini with the boiling water and stand for 45 minutes. Drain, reserving liquid, chop and set aside.

Heat a large non-stick pan over medium heat (with a little oil if needed) and cook sausage meat, breaking up lumps. Remove to a large bowl. Add butter to pan and sauté onions, garlic, fennel bulb and fronds until onion is soft and transparent. Add herbs, fennel seeds and porcini, stirring for several minutes.

Transfer mixture to bowl with sausage and add bread, egg and 1-2 tablespoons of the porcini soaking liquid. Season to taste and mix well.

Chickens: Heat oven to 190C. Divide stuffing between chicken cavities. Fold wings back and tuck under, and tie legs together. Place chickens on a rack over a large baking pan. Rub skins all over with oil, reserving any left over, and season with salt and pepper. Cover breasts with a small piece of foil, add a cup of water to the pan and roast 40 minutes.

Discard foil, brush any remaining oil over chickens and drizzle with lemon juice. Roast a further 50 minutes or until juices run clear. Stand covered with foil for 25 minutes before carving.