Dinner sorted: Five meat-free, egg-free ways to protein pack your meals
Many of us are trying to decrease or eliminate our meat consumption these days, be that for reasons ethical, financial, health-related, or a combination of those.
But with eggs still short in stock around the country, one of our main non-meat sources of protein is hard to come by.
There are, however, many other tasty, relatively inexpensive protein-rich foods out there, as this week’s recipes show. Some are vegan; some include dairy. Some, like the soup or the salad, could easily have meaty bits added if you like. The salad or the peppers could make a nice veggie side to a meatier dish. But all of these make satisfying lacto-vegetarian meals just as they’re written, and all are made using seasonal ingredients which can, in many cases, be subbed out for frozen or tinned variations.
They are also, of course, delicious.
Vegan mapo tofu
This dish only takes minutes to cook.
Grilled corn and black bean soup with tortilla toasties
A light soup, perfect for early autumn.
Vegetarian pie
This vegan protein-packed pie can be topped with a pumpkin potato mash or a flaky pastry crust.
Quinoa-stuffed peppers
This recipe is completely gluten-free and vegan, with protein-rich quinoa.
New potatoes with feta, beans, turmeric and parsley
This simple recipe makes a delicious and substantial meal on its own.