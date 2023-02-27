Dinner sorted: Five meat-free, egg-free ways to protein pack your meals

Capsicums or sweet peppers are the milder-tasting members of the chilli family.

Many of us are trying to decrease or eliminate our meat consumption these days, be that for reasons ethical, financial, health-related, or a combination of those.

But with eggs still short in stock around the country, one of our main non-meat sources of protein is hard to come by.

There are, however, many other tasty, relatively inexpensive protein-rich foods out there, as this week’s recipes show. Some are vegan; some include dairy. Some, like the soup or the salad, could easily have meaty bits added if you like. The salad or the peppers could make a nice veggie side to a meatier dish. But all of these make satisfying lacto-vegetarian meals just as they’re written, and all are made using seasonal ingredients which can, in many cases, be subbed out for frozen or tinned variations.

They are also, of course, delicious.

Sam Mannering A quick vegan mapo tofu

Vegan mapo tofu

This dish only takes minutes to cook.

Nicola Galloway Grilled Corn and Black Bean Soup with Tortilla Toasties.

Grilled corn and black bean soup with tortilla toasties

A light soup, perfect for early autumn.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Vegetarian pie, shown with a pumpkin and potato mash top.

Vegetarian pie

This vegan protein-packed pie can be topped with a pumpkin potato mash or a flaky pastry crust.

123rf Quinoa stuffed peppers.

Quinoa-stuffed peppers

This recipe is completely gluten-free and vegan, with protein-rich quinoa.

JASON CREAGHAN Tumeric and cumin seeds add an exotic twist to new spuds

New potatoes with feta, beans, turmeric and parsley

This simple recipe makes a delicious and substantial meal on its own.