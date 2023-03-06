Dinner Sorted: Five ways with late summer and autumn produce

Welcome to Thrift Club – where each week we highlight the frugal behaviour of one Kiwi, and provide tips to incorporate those habits yourself.

For the last several weeks, I’ve been trying to avoid recipes that require the use of fresh produce. I’m well aware of the pressures rising food costs are putting on Kiwi families.

But the change of seasons always gets me excited about the arrival of new seasonal produce that hasn’t been plentiful for six months or more. And the change from summer to autumn is, in my view, the best: we’re ready to start eating heartier, more warming meals as the weather turns cooler, but we’re not yet in a fresh veg wasteland.

While this may not be a typical autumn in terms of availability and affordability of seasonal produce, I’m still hopeful that I’ll be able to start incorporating some of my favourites soon. So, grasping that hope in my hand, here are five delicious dinner recipes each built around one seasonal veg.

Some of them, like the beans and beetroot, are available now and still have a few months left to run. Others, like the cauliflower and butternut, are just coming in.

We’re all grimly focused on practicality right now - but it does pay to have a little hope.

AARON MCLEAN Chinese pork mince & green beans.

Chinese pork mince & green beans

Get the recipe here

Add a punch of flavour with this impressive yet simple dish.

MAITE PATERNAIN/NZ HOUSE & GARDEN Cauliflower, kumara & chickpea curry.

Cauliflower, kūmara & chickpea curry

Get the recipe here

You can switch out the cauliflower and kūmara for other vegetables according to the seasons.

Supplied Nadia Lim's bacon butternut pasta.

Nadia Lim's bacon butternut pasta

Get the recipe here

A simple pasta dish the whole family will love.

Tamara West Leek and mozzarella dumplings.

Leek and mozzarella dumplings

Get the recipe here

Simple to make and satisfying to eat.

Steve Brown Open steak sandwich with beetroot and horseradish salad.

Open steak sandwich with beetroot & horseradish salad

Get the recipe here

Hearty and tasty, great Friday night fare.