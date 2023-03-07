Midweek Meals sorted: A step-by-step guide to making bao buns

Here’s how to make your own bao buns.

Cooking school teacher Sachie Nomura demonstrates how to make the Asian favourite from scratch – it’s much easier than you think, especially if you’re working from home the day you want to eat them.

Chinese buns (bao) are delicious – soft, light and slightly sweet. These ones are split and filled like little burger buns, with slow-cooked pork or chicken mince patties.

Ingredients

1⁄2 teaspoon active dried yeast

50ml warm water

11⁄2 teaspoons sugar (for yeast)

13⁄4 cups Laucke “00” flour, plus extra for dusting

1⁄2 teaspoon fine salt

2 tablespoons sugar (to add to flour)

90ml warm milk

1⁄2 tablespoon neutral oil, e.g. canola or vegetable

Method

1. Combine yeast, warm water and first measure of sugar in a small bowl and set aside for 10 minutes. Mix flour, salt and second measure of sugar in a large bowl and tip onto a work surface. Make a well in the centre and add yeast mixture, milk and oil.

2. Mix well until dough starts to come together then knead for a good 6-10 minutes until smooth.

3. Place dough back in bowl, cover with plastic wrap and leave in a warm place for 60 minutes or until doubled in size.

Meanwhile, prepare 10 squares of baking paper, 8 x 8cm.

4. Turn out dough onto a work surface dusted with flour and cut into 10 pieces.

5. Place each piece on a square of baking paper, cover with plastic wrap and rest for another 30-60 minutes or until dough is not quite doubled in size.

6. Arrange buns on their pieces of paper in a bamboo basket or regular steamer (see Cook’s Notes below) and steam for 12 minutes. Split and fill with your preferred filling.

Makes 10 small buns

Cook’s notes

Laucke “00” (or doppio zero, in Italy) is a finely milled, very white flour. You can use other brands of “00” flour but I prefer this Australian brand, which is available from most supermarkets and creates tender, fluffy buns.

On cold days, I prove the dough in my oven at 40°C.

The buns can be cooked in a bamboo basket or steamer pot.

Bamboo baskets are inexpensive – buy one that will rest snugly on the rim of a pot you have, or in a large pan such as a wok. The important thing is that it will sit above the water level in whatever you use.

Bring the water to the boil (you will need it to be about 4-5cm deep in a wok), reduce heat to medium high (the water should still be boiling), place the basket containing the buns in the wok/pan or on the pot, and cover with the lid. Ensure the water doesn’t run dry as the buns cook.

Arrange the buns in the steamer or basket in a single layer with space around each, so the steam can circulate.

If you like, you can freeze the cooked buns. To use, simply re-steam them until they soften – no need to thaw first.