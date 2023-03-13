Dinner Sorted: Five meals that will feed you tonight and fill the freezer

Masterchef contestant Rudi Hefer teaches us how to do a good pantry (or fridge) raid

Teach a person to cook enough for their family to have one portion each and you feed them for a meal. Teach a person to cook enough for their family to have three portions each and you feed them for three meals.

Ok, as a proverb, it’s not great. But the point is, if you’re starting from scratch every day where meals are concerned you’re expending unnecessary money, time and energy. I’m a huge advocate for bulk cooking. It’s much cheaper to scale up the ingredients of one recipe (especially when, like the ones below, it’s based around store cupboard and seasonal ingredients) than to buy for two, and cooking double the portions adds very little in terms of effort. If you have the freezer space, you can put the extra away for weeks or months down the line, but even if not, the spare portions will last a few days at least in the fridge for lunches, or another dinner.

You don’t even need to scale up this week’s recipes to achieve this. They all feed at least eight people - some feed up to 12 - so there should be plenty to set aside, whether you’re after something light and simple like a risotto cake, a hearty dry curry or a warming autumnal soup.

Cameron Burnell Sweetcorn Risotto Cake.

Risotto cake

Get the recipe here

An unusual way of eating risotto, good hot or cold

SUPPLIED Beef rendang

Simple beef rendang

Get the recipe here

The list of ingredients for this delicious Indonesian-inspired dry curry is rather long, but the method is very simple.

Nicola Galloway/Waikato Times Stuffed kamo kamo (or marrow) with lentils and preserved lemon

Stuffed kamo kamo (or marrow) with lentils and preserved lemon

Get the recipe here

Lentils add extra protein to this vegetable-packed meal neatly complemented with bold flavours from preserved lemon and feta.

Cafe Encounter/Stuff Smoked chicken, leek and pasta bake

Smoked chicken, leek and pasta bake

Get the recipe here

Cafe Encounter in Kaikoura reveals the recipe for their divine smoked chicken, leek and pasta bake.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Spanish Farmhouse soup.

Ruth Pretty's Spanish farmhouse soup

Get the recipe here

Paired with crusty bread and butter, a big bowl of comforting soup is hard to top.