Cherry tomato, zucchini and feta pasta recipe

Enjoy the taste of summer produce while it lasts.

This fun pasta sauce recipe is a nod to the “TikTok pasta” that went viral a few years back. It was so popular it had feta selling out at supermarkets worldwide.

In this variation I have halved the cherry tomatoes (for less skin pieces) and added zucchini, which brings its own wonderful creaminess, so reduces the feta quantity.

The key is to not hold back on the olive oil so the vegetables are almost cooked confit style.

And don’t forget to save some pasta water as it will help to loosen the sauce to coat the pasta. Any pasta shape can be used but I quite like either penne or fusilli (spirals) for a chunkier sauce like this.

Cherry tomato, zucchini & feta pasta

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30-35 minutes

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients:

About 300g cherry tomatoes, halved (can use the equivalent of chopped fresh tomatoes)

1 medium zucchini (about 200g), sliced into 1-2cm chunks

4 garlic cloves, squashed whole and skin removed

120g feta - I used goat feta, a creamy Greek-style feta works well

¼ cup (60ml) olive oil

Pinch of chilli flakes (optional)

Cracked pepper

300g dried pasta (I used penne)

Handful fresh basil leaves to serve, roughly torn

Method: