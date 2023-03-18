Cherry tomato, zucchini and feta pasta recipe
This fun pasta sauce recipe is a nod to the “TikTok pasta” that went viral a few years back. It was so popular it had feta selling out at supermarkets worldwide.
In this variation I have halved the cherry tomatoes (for less skin pieces) and added zucchini, which brings its own wonderful creaminess, so reduces the feta quantity.
The key is to not hold back on the olive oil so the vegetables are almost cooked confit style.
And don’t forget to save some pasta water as it will help to loosen the sauce to coat the pasta. Any pasta shape can be used but I quite like either penne or fusilli (spirals) for a chunkier sauce like this.
READ MORE:
* Summer pasta salad with tomato dressing recipe
* Recipes: Harvest ratatouille with basil oil and grilled polenta
* Switch aubergine for courgette for a tasty moussaka alternative
Cherry tomato, zucchini & feta pasta
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 30-35 minutes
Serves: 3-4
Ingredients:
About 300g cherry tomatoes, halved (can use the equivalent of chopped fresh tomatoes)
1 medium zucchini (about 200g), sliced into 1-2cm chunks
4 garlic cloves, squashed whole and skin removed
120g feta - I used goat feta, a creamy Greek-style feta works well
¼ cup (60ml) olive oil
Pinch of chilli flakes (optional)
Cracked pepper
300g dried pasta (I used penne)
Handful fresh basil leaves to serve, roughly torn
Method:
-
Preheat the oven to 200C (fan 180C).
-
Prepare the cherry tomatoes, zucchini and garlic cloves and scatter into the base of a 25cm x 30cm oven dish. Break the feta into 5-6 large shards and nestle this evenly into the vegetables. Drizzle over the olive oil and sprinkle with chilli flakes and/or cracked pepper.
-
Place into the oven and bake for 30-35 minutes until the zucchini is tender. Give the dish a shake about halfway through cooking to make sure everything is coated in the oil and cooking juices.
-
Meanwhile, cook the pasta in a large pot of salted boiling water until al dente. Drain well, reserving about ⅓ cup of the pasta water.
-
Remove the dish from the oven and add a splash (1-2 tbsp) of the reserved pasta cooking water. Use a fork to mash and stir together into a chunky sauce.
-
Add the cooked pasta to the sauce and combine. Add extra pasta water as needed so the sauce evenly coats the pasta. Stir through the basil and serve immediately.
Sunday Magazine