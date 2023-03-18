Sautéed zucchini, butterbeans & basil recipe

The key to making zucchini delicious (other than using it in a cake) is to cook it slowly.

This is a simple side dish I prepared recently to serve alongside a slow-cooked pork shoulder and coleslaw.

I believe the key to making zucchini delicious (other than using it in a cake) is to cook it slowly. Here I use the stove top, with a low heat and time to gently sauté and caramelise the zucchini.

The addition of creamy butter beans are a wonderful complement to the sweet zucchini.

Now to clarify, the butter beans I have used are not to be confused with fresh runner beans, which are also sometimes called butter beans.

These canned butter beans, also known as lima beans, are large and creamy in texture (hence the butter name). You could also use 1½ cups of cooked lima beans.

This dish would also make a lovely light lunch for two served simply with bread and a salad - tomato would be my suggestion if you are lucky enough to still have/find some juicy eating tomatoes.

Sautéed zucchini, butterbeans & basil

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Serves: 4 as a side, or 2 as a light meal

Ingredients:

3 tbsp olive oil

2-3 medium zucchini (about 400g), cut into 5mm slices

Salt and pepper

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

400g can butter beans (see recipe nore)

Handful fresh basil leaves, roughly torn

Squeeze of lemon, about 1 tbsp

Grated parmesan to serve

Method:

Heat a heavy-based frying pan over a low heat. Add the oil and once it is glistening add the sliced zucchini. Season with salt and pepper. Sauté the zucchini, stirring every minute or so until tender and lightly caramelised. This will take about 15 minutes and you may need to adjust the heat so it is cooking gently. You don’t want it too hot or the zucchini will start to colour too much, or not hot enough and it won’t colour at all. Once the zucchini is tender, add the garlic and cook for a minute. Drain the butter beans, reserving the liquid in a jug. Add the beans and half of the basil to the pan along with 2-3 tbsp of the reserved bean liquid. Crank up the heat to moderate and continue to cook and stir for another 5-8 minutes until the moisture has been absorbed and the mixture is just beginning to catch on the bottom of the pan. Spoon into a serving dish. Squeeze over the lemon juice, scatter with the remaining basil, and serve warm with grated parmesan.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.