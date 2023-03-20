Dinner Sorted: Four meals from two trays of meat - and a veggie bonus

Steven Joseph owner of Hibbards Butchery talks about some cheap meats you can get.

This week, two trays of meat gives you four very different meals. A kilo of mince - currently $15.99 at Pak n Save - provides a fresh, flavour-filled chow mein and a comforting cottage pie, while a kilo of chicken thighs - $16.50 from Countdown - makes a spicy stir-fry and a crowd-pleasing schnitzel.

The other fresh components of these dishes are very adaptable, so sub for any vegetables you happen to have. Just about any cabbage, spinach or even celery go well in place of bok choy, you could throw some frozen mixed veg into any of these, and of course serve the pie and schnitzel next to anything you like.

Our fifth dish this week is an equally adaptable, simple and comforting pasta bake - you probably have just about everything you need for this already.

My Food Bag Beef chow mein is an easy last minute dinner meal.

Beef chow mein

Get the recipe here

Stir-fry beef with vegetables and noodles makes for a flavoursome meal.

My Food Bag Beef cottage pie is perfectly accompanied by greens.

Beef cottage pie

Get the recipe here

Serve with any fresh or frozen veg you like for a warming autumn dinner.

JASON CREAGHAN Kung pao chicken

Kung pao chicken

Get the recipe here

Crunchy and fresh with a chilli kick.

Nicola Galloway Baked chicken schnitzel with winter coleslaw

Baked chicken schnitzel with winter coleslaw

Get the recipe here

A fun family favourite.

Crusty Penne and Broccoli

Get the recipe here

Frozen broccoli will work well in this tasty pasta bake.