Dinner Sorted: Four meals from two trays of meat - and a veggie bonus
This week, two trays of meat gives you four very different meals. A kilo of mince - currently $15.99 at Pak n Save - provides a fresh, flavour-filled chow mein and a comforting cottage pie, while a kilo of chicken thighs - $16.50 from Countdown - makes a spicy stir-fry and a crowd-pleasing schnitzel.
The other fresh components of these dishes are very adaptable, so sub for any vegetables you happen to have. Just about any cabbage, spinach or even celery go well in place of bok choy, you could throw some frozen mixed veg into any of these, and of course serve the pie and schnitzel next to anything you like.
Our fifth dish this week is an equally adaptable, simple and comforting pasta bake - you probably have just about everything you need for this already.
Beef chow mein
Stir-fry beef with vegetables and noodles makes for a flavoursome meal.
Beef cottage pie
Serve with any fresh or frozen veg you like for a warming autumn dinner.
Kung pao chicken
Crunchy and fresh with a chilli kick.
Baked chicken schnitzel with winter coleslaw
A fun family favourite.
Crusty Penne and Broccoli
Frozen broccoli will work well in this tasty pasta bake.