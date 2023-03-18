Weekend baking sorted: Raid the breakfast shelf for delicious cookies

Erin Clarkson, known online as Cloudy Kitchen, was faced with a barrage of hate-filled messages criticising the colour of her butter.

Cookies or biscuits are some of the simplest and most versatile things to bake, but the same old chocolate chip/Anzac/shortbread rotation can get a bit boring.

So this weekend, take inspiration from the breakfast shelf in your pantry for some surprising and tasty new recipes. You might not expect see oats and marmalade, instant coffee or peanut butter in your baking tins, but try these and they could become frequent visitors.

Chocolate, oat and orange marmalade cookies

These are like Anzac biscuits, only 10 times better because they’re Jaffa-flavoured.

Coffee cream biscuits

Filling and decorating these delicious little biscuits is a great way to keep kids occupied.

Jordan Rondel's chunky and chewy peanut butter, roasted peanut and apricot cookies

Watch out because you won’t be able to stop at one or two of these deliciously soft biscuits.