Sam Mannering's cheesy zucchini tart recipe
Tart, quiche, pie - and I much prefer tart (for reasons more childish than anything else) - for me, this particular food group (I know I talk a lot of nonsense but I really do think a tart belongs to its own food group - discuss) is somewhat indispensable.
I know that pastry gets a lot of bad rap these days, but so long as you are using something decent (Paneton, obviously), I say to hell with the calories.
It always pays to have some in the freezer. And always remember, when tart making, to make use of all those little random nuggets of cheese in the fridge - bit-ettes of parmesan, that last corner of feta lurking in a packet, an oxidised hunk of cheddar or edam - don’t waste them. All are perfect when grated or crumbled into your egg and cream mix.
I use guanciale, which is cured pork cheek (becoming a lot more available now than it ever was), a lot more than bacon these days, because of the flavour. Render out the fat and then finish the zucchini in it - glorious.
READ MORE:
* Nicola Galloway's recipes: Raid the blackberry patch and get baking
* Dinner Sorted: Five ways with late summer and autumn produce
* Cook along live with chef Sam Mannering
A GOOD OLD ZUCCHINI TART
PREP TIME: 20 MINS
COOK TIME: 45 MINS
SERVES: 6
INGREDIENTS:
50g streaky bacon, guanciale or speck, diced
4 zucchini, cut into 1cm thick rounds
Puff pastry (I use Paneton)
2 eggs
½ cup cream
Salt and pepper
Lots of cheese - grated parmesan, cheddar, edam, feta (see note)
Handful of soft herbs to dress
METHOD:
-
Preheat the oven to 200°C on fan bake. Grease a tart tin and set aside.
-
In a frying pan over a moderate heat, add the bacon or guanciale and gently fry until very crisp, and all the fat has rendered out. Remove using a slotted spoon, leaving the fat behind in the pan, then add the zucchini rounds, in several batches, frying in the fat until golden brown on both sides. Allow to cool a little.
-
In the meantime, line the tart tin with pastry, prick the base with a fork and pop into the preheated oven quickly to parbake, until the pastry is firm but not coloured. Remove and allow to cool a bit.
-
Whisk the eggs and cream together with as much cheese as you dare - I used roughly two handfuls of grated parmesan and cheddar. Add a bit of salt and pepper, then fold in the cooled zucchini, any fat from the bottom of the pan, and the crisp bacon.
-
Spoon the zucchini mix into the pastry case, making sure it is evenly distributed. Shower over a little more cheese if you wish, then pop into the oven to bake until set - about 15-20 minutes should do it. Take care not to let it burn.
-
Once it is out of the oven and cooled, scatter a bit of soft herb over the top, and serve. This will keep for a day or so in the fridge.
Sunday Magazine