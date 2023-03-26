Sam Mannering's cheesy zucchini tart recipe

Tart, quiche, pie - and I much prefer tart (for reasons more childish than anything else) - for me, this particular food group (I know I talk a lot of nonsense but I really do think a tart belongs to its own food group - discuss) is somewhat indispensable.

I know that pastry gets a lot of bad rap these days, but so long as you are using something decent (Paneton, obviously), I say to hell with the calories.

It always pays to have some in the freezer. And always remember, when tart making, to make use of all those little random nuggets of cheese in the fridge - bit-ettes of parmesan, that last corner of feta lurking in a packet, an oxidised hunk of cheddar or edam - don’t waste them. All are perfect when grated or crumbled into your egg and cream mix.

I use guanciale, which is cured pork cheek (becoming a lot more available now than it ever was), a lot more than bacon these days, because of the flavour. Render out the fat and then finish the zucchini in it - glorious.

A GOOD OLD ZUCCHINI TART

PREP TIME: 20 MINS

COOK TIME: 45 MINS

SERVES: 6

INGREDIENTS:

50g streaky bacon, guanciale or speck, diced

4 zucchini, cut into 1cm thick rounds

Puff pastry (I use Paneton)

2 eggs

½ cup cream

Salt and pepper

Lots of cheese - grated parmesan, cheddar, edam, feta (see note)

Handful of soft herbs to dress

METHOD: